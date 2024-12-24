John Parry: The comeback king who almost walked away from the sport he loved

John Parry celebrates his first DP World Tour victory in 14 years at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.- Photo Instagram

Six years ago, English golfer John Parry stood at a crossroads. Frustrated by a lack of progress and mounting struggles, he nearly walked away from professional golf altogether.

It’s tough when the sport you love begins to feel like a burden, especially after investing so much time and effort into it.

But instead of giving up, Parry decided to re-evaluate his approach and refused to give in, and his perseverance has now delivered a storybook moment: a stunning victory at the $1.5m Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf, 14 years after his first European Tour title.

The 38-year-old showcased remarkable composure and skill during the final round, shooting a scintillating 64 to come from five shots behind and claim what was only his second European Tour win. Parry finished with a 14-under total of 274, two strokes clear of South Africans Dylan Naidoo and Christo Lamprecht.

“This has been a long battle, but moments like this make it all worth it,” Parry said.

Reflecting on his near-retirement, he added, “Five or six years ago, I was close to giving up golf. But I kept going, and I’m so proud of how far I’ve come.”

Parry’s final round was nothing short of spectacular. A chip-in eagle on the 12th ignited his charge, followed by seven birdies and just one bogey. “That eagle gave me the spark I needed,” he said. “I didn’t miss a shot coming in, that was key.”

Birdies on the 13th and 14th brought him closer to the lead, while another birdie on the 16th gave him outright control.

Parry capped his round with a birdie on the 18th, then waited in the clubhouse as the remaining contenders faltered. Overnight leader Eddie Pepperell, who had started the day with high hopes, struggled to a disappointing 74, finishing in a tie for ninth.

Parry’s previous European Tour win came at the Vivendi Cup in France in 2010 when he was in his early twenties. Since then, his journey has been anything but smooth. However, three wins on the second-tier Challenger Tour earlier this year signalled a resurgence, culminating in his triumph in Mauritius.