Jiu-Jitsu: Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Sharjah Self-Defence Club take top honours

The inaugural edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi, captivated fans and participants with three days of high-intensity competition. Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club triumphed in the Gi division, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club dominated the No-Gi division, solidifying their supremacy in the landmark season.

The championship featured five rounds held across various locations in the UAE this year, including three rounds for the Gi category and two for the No-Gi category, with competitions spanning different age groups. Held from December 13-15, the fifth and final round brought together the UAE’s brightest athletes.

The Kids and Under-16 categories provided action-packed matches on the final day, with Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club continuing their incredible performance to emerge victorious, capping off their dominant reign in previous rounds in style.

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club secured a strong second-place finish in the overall Gi ranking, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club earned third. In the No-Gi division, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took the title, M.O.D Academy finished as runner-up, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club taking third place.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “We are proud of the tremendous success achieved by the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship over its five rounds. It has become a leading platform showcasing the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. This championship reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, developing local talent, and providing a high-level competitive environment that unites athletes and clubs nationwide.

"On this final day, we celebrate our champions, who have embodied the values of the sport. We honour the winning clubs for their achievements and outstanding efforts. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to elevate jiu-jitsu and support our athletes in reaching greater heights. "We sincerely thank the championship sponsors, whose invaluable support has been instrumental in our journey. Their partnership has helped us achieve milestones, organise world-class events, and promote the sport of jiu-jitsu."