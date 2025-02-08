Jimenez conquers Morocco: 'I have won in my 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and now my 60’s'

Among his many victories Jimenez won the 2010 HERO Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain shot a final round of four under par 69 to finish with a 54-hole total of 11 under par 208, winning the $2.5 million 54-hole Hassan II Golf Trophy at Royal Club Dar Es Salam (Red Course) in Rabat, Morocco, on the PGA Champions Tour.

Jimenez entered the final round tied with New Zealand’s Steve Alker. After a close contest throughout the day, the turning point came when the 61-year-old Jimenez made an eagle on hole 17, securing his 14th PGA Champions Tour victory.

Jimenez, who won the 2010 HERO Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, said at the Champions’ Press Conference, "I have won in my 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and now my 60’s."

“That makes me so proud, as well as joining Freddie Couples with win number 14 on the PGA Champions Tour."

“I finished tied second earlier this year to Ernie Els, and this win gives me a great start to my season. It takes me to the top of the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup standings and gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season," he added.

"I hadn’t won for two years, since the Boeing Classic in August 2022 – so it’s nice to be in the winner’s circle again. It shows that at 61 years old, I can still compete with the youngsters.”

Singh's ace

The shot of the day came from Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Jeev Milkha Singh of India, who made a hole-in-one on hole 14 with a 7-iron from 163 yards into a stiff wind.

This marked the first-ever hole-in-one in the history of the Hassan II Trophy. The ball caught the slope of the green perfectly and was Milkha Singh’s ninth tournament ace and 17th overall in his career.

“I was aiming for the right side of the green from the tee. It was a good shot, and I thought it would set up a birdie chance. To have it go in is a real thrill,” said Milkha Singh.

Milkha Singh shot rounds of 74, 72, and 75 to finish at two over par (221), tying for 28th place.

Speaking to Khaleej Times after finishing his round, Milkha Singh shared, “Overall, I was really pleased with my week. It was a tough course, but I liked the layout – very traditional in style.

"I took a golf cart today as the flu got to me and I felt very weak at times. Next week, I’m off to Spain for the Legends Tour to kick off the 2025 season, and then I’ll take three weeks off.

"After that, I’ll head to Macau for the International Series on the Asian Tour, followed by more events on the Legends Tour in Europe," he added.

"It’s been a good start for me in my first Champions Tour event. I hope I get an invite to return to Morocco next year – it’s been a very special week for me, and the whole tournament setup, along with the Moroccan hospitality, has created lasting memories for all the players.”

