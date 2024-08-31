Jeev's India Legends Diary: 'Thrilled with my 'Moving Day' surge to second, just one shot behind leader Haeggman’

The championship draws elite athletes from across the globe
In the second round today, I shot another four-under-par 68, which puts me at 136 – eight under par – and in sole second place in the $500,000 HSBC India Legends on the Legends Tour, co-sanctioned with the PGTI.
It’s Saturday, so even though this is a 54-hole event, I think it’s fair to call it ‘Moving Day.’ I’m really pleased with how I ‘moved’ on the course today!
Starting on hole 10, usually played as the first Hole by the members, I was out in a two birdie – one bogey 35 and then stormed home with further birdies on Holes 1, 5 and 6 without a bogey – for a back nine of 33.
My putting was much better today, which was a huge positive.
At the top of the leaderboard is first-round leader Joakim Haeggman (Swe) who shot a two under 70 to follow his first-round 65.
In third place, four shots behind me is my Indian buddy Jyoti Randhawa on four under.
My current position is, to be honest, beyond all my pre-tournament expectations – with so much else happening for me this week as Tournament Host.
The Greg Norman-designed Jaypee Greens golf course has held up well. The weather was again hot – but fortunately, we played in golf carts.
Only eight players broke par in round two – and my score was the joint best of the day.
Only nine players of the 64-player field are under par after 36 holes.
Just a note on French golfer Marc Farry who had a hole-in-one with a six iron on the third hole measuring 189 yards.
Well done to Marc – the drinks are on you tonight!
For the final round, I am paired with Joakim and Jyoti – teeing off at 9.20 am (India time).
My mindset for the final round will be to carry on as I have been all week – I am surprisingly relaxed and as the host, I will be happy with the outcome whatever it is. I cannot get ahead of myself.
My last win was in the 2012 Scottish Open at Castle Stuart – apart from winning the Japan Senior Tour Qualifying School in early 2023. It has been a while and winning is never easy.
I have only dropped two shots in 36 holes – so I must be doing something right.
My boy, 14-year-old Harjai Milkha Singh shot 33 Stableford points (4 Handicap) in the Legends Experience Division to finish tied second in his final round. He has done well this week – let’s see what Dad can do tomorrow.
My caddie this week, Rajan Kumar, is from my home club in Chandigarh. I did not bring out my UK caddie but we have done well together so far.
Tonight is the tournament fashion show – there is a marquee on course and it will be fun I will report back tomorrow on how it went in my Daily Diary on the final day.
Wish me luck and thanks for everyone’s support.
For LIVE Scoring Visit: www.Legendstour.com
Leading Second Round Scores
(7,047 Yards, Par 72).
Haeggman (Swe) 65. 70. 135.
J-M Singh (Ind) 68. 68. 136.
Randhawa (Ind) 68. 72. 140.
Jeev Milkha Singh is a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee. He is 52 years old and is the first player from India to join the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) in 1998 and played in the Masters. He has 20 worldwide professional wins to his name.
