Jeev's India Legends Diary: 'Thrilled with my 'Moving Day' surge to second, just one shot behind leader Haeggman’

Tournament Host Jeev Milkha Singh in action at the HSBC India Legends.- Supplied photo

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 4:38 PM

In the second round today, I shot another four-under-par 68, which puts me at 136 – eight under par – and in sole second place in the $500,000 HSBC India Legends on the Legends Tour, co-sanctioned with the PGTI.

It’s Saturday, so even though this is a 54-hole event, I think it’s fair to call it ‘Moving Day.’ I’m really pleased with how I ‘moved’ on the course today!

Starting on hole 10, usually played as the first Hole by the members, I was out in a two birdie – one bogey 35 and then stormed home with further birdies on Holes 1, 5 and 6 without a bogey – for a back nine of 33.

My putting was much better today, which was a huge positive.

Joakim Haeggman reading the greens. Photo Instagram

At the top of the leaderboard is first-round leader Joakim Haeggman (Swe) who shot a two under 70 to follow his first-round 65.

In third place, four shots behind me is my Indian buddy Jyoti Randhawa on four under.

My current position is, to be honest, beyond all my pre-tournament expectations – with so much else happening for me this week as Tournament Host.

The Greg Norman-designed Jaypee Greens golf course has held up well. The weather was again hot – but fortunately, we played in golf carts.

Only eight players broke par in round two – and my score was the joint best of the day.

Jyoti Randhawa is in third place. - Photo Instagram

Only nine players of the 64-player field are under par after 36 holes.

Just a note on French golfer Marc Farry who had a hole-in-one with a six iron on the third hole measuring 189 yards.

Well done to Marc – the drinks are on you tonight!

For the final round, I am paired with Joakim and Jyoti – teeing off at 9.20 am (India time).

My mindset for the final round will be to carry on as I have been all week – I am surprisingly relaxed and as the host, I will be happy with the outcome whatever it is. I cannot get ahead of myself.

My last win was in the 2012 Scottish Open at Castle Stuart – apart from winning the Japan Senior Tour Qualifying School in early 2023. It has been a while and winning is never easy.

I have only dropped two shots in 36 holes – so I must be doing something right.

My boy, 14-year-old Harjai Milkha Singh shot 33 Stableford points (4 Handicap) in the Legends Experience Division to finish tied second in his final round. He has done well this week – let’s see what Dad can do tomorrow.

My caddie this week, Rajan Kumar, is from my home club in Chandigarh. I did not bring out my UK caddie but we have done well together so far.

Tonight is the tournament fashion show – there is a marquee on course and it will be fun I will report back tomorrow on how it went in my Daily Diary on the final day.

Wish me luck and thanks for everyone’s support.