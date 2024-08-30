Jeev’s India Legends Diary: ‘Finally, I found my relaxation on the golf course despite the heat and humidity'

The 35-year-old son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home minister Amit Shah will be the youngest-ever ICC chairman when be begins his tenure on December 1
Well, that was a fun round one!
I'm thrilled with my four-under par 68 on the opening day of the HSBC India Legends Championship on the Legends Tour at Jaypee Greens, co-sanctioned by the PGTI.
I felt really good about my all-around game, managing five birdies and just one bogey on Hole 13. I birdied Holes 2, 6, 10, 12, and 15.
Even after a solid round, I know there's always room for improvement—this time, it's my short game that needs a bit of work. Golf is a game you can never truly master, but that's part of what makes it so exciting and challenging!
I am tied in third place behind first-round leader Joakim Haeggman from Sweden who shot a seven-under 65. He has a two-stroke lead from American Clark Dennis.
Joaquim, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday was the first Swede to play in the Ryder Cup, in 1993. He has played in six Legends Tour events this season and has one win to his name – the season-ending MCB Tour Championship in the Seychelles in 2022.
The golf course was a fair test – playing at 7,047 yards as a par 72.
Of the 64-player field, only 13 players are under par – which shows the set-up was far from a pushover.
I put my good golf down to being able to relax out there on the golf course. I have had such a busy week but at last, I could switch off and focus on my golf.
It was almost a relief to get to play some golf.
It was really hot and humid out there today. Staying focused was a challenge. Everyone was feeling the heat – even me!
On Saturday I am paired again with Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva and 2005 U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell from New Zealand. Our tee time is at 8.30 am.
Adilson is alongside me on 68 – with Michael shooting a 73.
Also on 68 is my friend and fellow Indian Jyoti Randhawa. So two Indian golfers in the top five will hopefully add some local interest for the weekend.
I've just finished all my media duties and interviews—I'm always happy to cooperate. It's when no one wants to talk to you that you should start to worry.
Now, I'm going to grab something to eat—it's been a while since my early breakfast.
This afternoon, I'll relax and spend time with the family. As I mentioned before, staying on-site at the tournament venue really makes the week special.
For those asking about my son Harjai Milkha Singh – he is growing up fast. He is still just 14 years old, plays off a four handicap and is a member of the India Junior Development Squad.
Harjai was a bit disappointed with his 31 Stableford Points in the Legends Amateur Experience Division. He is tied with cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, five behind the leaders.
I played with Yuvraj today – he, of course, has a natural talent for hitting a golf ball. The cricketers who play golf are generally not that proficient around the greens. But thinking again – retired cricketers are probably better golfers – than older golfers trying to play cricket.
Wish me luck for the second round. A rest and a good night’s sleep and I will be ready for what lies ahead in the morning.
Jeev Milkha Singh is a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee. He is 52 years old and is the first player from India to join the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) in 1998 and played in the Masters. He has 20 worldwide professional wins to his name.
ALSO READ
The 35-year-old son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home minister Amit Shah will be the youngest-ever ICC chairman when be begins his tenure on December 1
Participants in the tournament competed in volleyball, basketball and handball matches
JMC Sport's deep understanding of golf and industry connections could significantly support his career development
The tournament marks the climax of the PGA Tour season, where the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings compete for the title
The pair will lead respective teams of ten DP World Tour Members in the three-day match play contest, with Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald also presiding over proceedings as he did in 2023
The Scotsman has also qualified for this week’s Tour Championship on the PGA Tour – the final event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Rankings
Juventus delivered another brilliant performance to move to the top of the standings
Captain Suzann Pettersen’s squad hope to win the biennial trophy for the fourth consecutive edition