E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Jeev’s India Legends Diary: ‘Finally, I found my relaxation on the golf course despite the heat and humidity'

Recent birthday-boy Joakim Haeggman leads at Jaypee Greens with a seven-under from American Clark Dennis – 'I am tied for third'

By Jeev Milkha Singh in conversation with Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Write

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh of India is seen on the 3rd green on day one of the HSBC India Legends Championship at Jaypee Greens in Delhi, India.- Supplied photo
Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh of India is seen on the 3rd green on day one of the HSBC India Legends Championship at Jaypee Greens in Delhi, India.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 4:54 PM

Well, that was a fun round one!

I'm thrilled with my four-under par 68 on the opening day of the HSBC India Legends Championship on the Legends Tour at Jaypee Greens, co-sanctioned by the PGTI.


I felt really good about my all-around game, managing five birdies and just one bogey on Hole 13. I birdied Holes 2, 6, 10, 12, and 15.

Even after a solid round, I know there's always room for improvement—this time, it's my short game that needs a bit of work. Golf is a game you can never truly master, but that's part of what makes it so exciting and challenging!

I am tied in third place behind first-round leader Joakim Haeggman from Sweden who shot a seven-under 65. He has a two-stroke lead from American Clark Dennis.

Joakim Haeggman of Sweden was the Day 1 leader at the HSBC India Legends Championship. - AFP File
Joakim Haeggman of Sweden was the Day 1 leader at the HSBC India Legends Championship. - AFP File

Joaquim, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday was the first Swede to play in the Ryder Cup, in 1993. He has played in six Legends Tour events this season and has one win to his name – the season-ending MCB Tour Championship in the Seychelles in 2022.

The golf course was a fair test – playing at 7,047 yards as a par 72.

Of the 64-player field, only 13 players are under par – which shows the set-up was far from a pushover.

I put my good golf down to being able to relax out there on the golf course. I have had such a busy week but at last, I could switch off and focus on my golf.

It was almost a relief to get to play some golf.

It was really hot and humid out there today. Staying focused was a challenge. Everyone was feeling the heat – even me!

On Saturday I am paired again with Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva and 2005 U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell from New Zealand. Our tee time is at 8.30 am.

Adilson is alongside me on 68 – with Michael shooting a 73.

Also on 68 is my friend and fellow Indian Jyoti Randhawa. So two Indian golfers in the top five will hopefully add some local interest for the weekend.

I've just finished all my media duties and interviews—I'm always happy to cooperate. It's when no one wants to talk to you that you should start to worry.

Now, I'm going to grab something to eat—it's been a while since my early breakfast.

This afternoon, I'll relax and spend time with the family. As I mentioned before, staying on-site at the tournament venue really makes the week special.

For those asking about my son Harjai Milkha Singh – he is growing up fast. He is still just 14 years old, plays off a four handicap and is a member of the India Junior Development Squad.

Harjai was a bit disappointed with his 31 Stableford Points in the Legends Amateur Experience Division. He is tied with cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, five behind the leaders.

I played with Yuvraj today – he, of course, has a natural talent for hitting a golf ball. The cricketers who play golf are generally not that proficient around the greens. But thinking again – retired cricketers are probably better golfers – than older golfers trying to play cricket.

Wish me luck for the second round. A rest and a good night’s sleep and I will be ready for what lies ahead in the morning.

Jeev Milkha Singh is a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee. He is 52 years old and is the first player from India to join the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) in 1998 and played in the Masters. He has 20 worldwide professional wins to his name.

ALSO READ


More news from Sports