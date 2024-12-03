Jackson Bell rings in victory with a four-under 66 at Emirates PGA Match in Al Ain

Jackson Bell (R, TFA JGE) winner of the recent EPGA Match in Al Ain with Tiaan Labuschagne awarding his winning cheque, representing the golf club in Al Ain, after shooting an impressive gross 66. - Supplied photo

Jackson Bell (Tommy Fleetwood Academy, JGE) shot a four under par 66 to convincingly win the recent Emirates PGA (EPGA) Match at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

Played over 18 holes in medal format this December edition attracted 30 EPGA members.

Bell, who has shown some recent good form in these highly competitive turn-outs, had two balanced nines - both of 33 shots.

His card had the highest level of mirrored consistency – three birdies on each nine – with one bogey on either side of the card.

This gave Bell a three -hot win over foverJoaquin Estevez (5i Golf, Dubai) and Jordan Gallagher (Meydan Golf, Dubai), who both returned 69’s.

Bell won Dhs 2,610 as first prize for his efforts.

His recent strong form saw him tie for first place at last month’s EPGA Match at Dubai Creek Resort, but he was narrowly defeated in a sudden-death playoff by Tom Ogilvie, who claimed victory on his home course.

Kieren Pratt, the Emirates Golf Federation representative responsible for overseeing the Emirates PGA under the EGF's auspices, said: said: “We are encouraged by the turnout for this December Emirates PGA Match from our Emirates PGA pros who are qualified to compete on our regular domestic Emirates PGA calendar of events and activities.

“We were made very welcome at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club and we thank Shane and Tiaan for all their support and hosting this important group of fixtures at UAE golf clubs in the country throughout the year.

“They both managed to find time to play in the tournament in their busy schedules – a testament to the enhanced support from their respective AAEGSC teams,” added Pratt. “They cleverly kept outside of the prize fund – an honourable manoeuvre over their home course.

“The golf course continues to remain in excellent shape and we look forward to continuing to support the excellent Al Ain facility in both the short and long term,” concluded Pratt.

(Par 70).

J. Bell (TFA, JGE) 66.

J. Estevez (5i Golf, Dubai) 69.