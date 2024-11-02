It makes no sense to play after floods in Spain: Atletico Madrid boss

Photo: AFP file

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said on Saturday it made no sense to play this weekend after catastrophic floods swept the eastern region of Spain.

The deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history have killed at least 211 people and dozens were still unaccounted for, four days after torrential rains swept the region of Valencia, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier on Saturday.

The tragedy is already Europe's worst flood-related disaster since 1967 when at least 500 people died in Portugal.

Saturday's clash between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as Villarreal versus Rayo Vallecano are among several games postponed over the weekend after the floods.

"It doesn't make any sense," Simeone told reporters ahead of his side's home game against Las Palmas on Sunday.

"What is happening is very hard; it is very moving to see the people who went out on the streets to help, who with a shovel and their tools are trying to collaborate and that speaks very well of the country, of the people, and we want to help wherever we can."

"There are people having a very hard time, it's very sad and they tell us to continue and here we are, continuing," he added.