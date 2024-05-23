'It doesn't fit my lifestyle right now', says Ponting as he turns down India head coach offer

Australia's assistant coach Ricky Ponting said there few little one-on-one conversations with the Indian cricket board. - AFP

Published: Thu 23 May 2024

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has revealed he was approached to be India's next head cricket coach, but said the demands of the high-profile job meant he was unlikely to take it up.

Ponting, 49, is head coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and has television commitments in Australia.

He is also the head of strategy at Hobart Hurricanes for Australia's Big Bash League and head coach of Washington Freedom in the US Major League Cricket tournament.

"I've seen a lot of reports about it," Ponting was quoted as saying Thursday by the International Cricket Council website.

"There were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it," he added.

"Everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it."

Ponting said being a national coach would mean devoting up to 11 months of the year to the job.

"As much as I'd like to do it, it just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing," he added.

The India coach job, currently held by Rahul Dravid, falls vacant after the T20 World Cup in June with the Board of Control for Cricket in India seeking a replacement until the next 50-over World Cup in 2027.

India have not won a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy under their last foreign coach, Duncan Fletcher of Zimbabwe.

Local media reports said former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and Australian Justin Langer had also been sounded out for the job.