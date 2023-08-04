'Iron Mike' Tyson to be in Ngannou's corner when the MMA fighter takes on boxing champ Fury in Saudi Arabia

Former champion says he is looking forward to working with the MMA star and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring

MMA fighter Francis Ngannou will share the ring with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a boxing bout on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. - AP

By AFP Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 8:21 PM

Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou will have heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in his corner when he faces World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Ngannou and Tyson confirmed the partnership in a statement released on Thursday by Riyadh Season -- the annual entertainment and sports festival that will kick off this year with the Ngannou-Fury bout.

"It's no secret I back Ngannou 100 percent in this face-off of champions," Tyson said in the statement.

"He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it's game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring."

Ngannou has no professional record in boxing, but the 36-year-old Cameroonian-French fighter built a reputation as a formidable puncher on his way to becoming UFC heavyweight champion, a title he held until leaving in January after an acrimonious relationship with the organization's president Dana White.

He has won 17 of his 20 professional UFC fights with 12 knockouts.

Ngannou said in the statement that bringing Tyson in "is one of the best decisions I can make.

"His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super-fight."

Fury's WBC title will not be on the line in the "exhibition" bout, which will take place under the rules of professional boxing.

The British boxer's last fight was in December, when he stopped compatriot Derek Chisora inside 10 rounds, but talks over an undisputed world title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk broke down earlier this year.