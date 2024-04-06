IPL 2024: 'Supla Shot' specialist SKY back in the mix for stuttering Mumbai ahead of Delhi clash

SKY at the nets. - Instagram

In a significant boost to the beleaguered Mumbai Indians, which is yet to post a win in the ongoing IPL season under new captain Hardik Pandya, number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav joined MI camp ahead of his team's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at home scheduled for Sunday.

In a video posted by MI's official handle, SKY made a grand entry to Wankhede by unleashing his signature 'Supla Shot', a stroke hit behind the wicketkeeper.

"clears throat SUPLAAA SHOTTT #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @surya_14kumar," tweeted the official handle of MI.

Mumbai Indians is at the bottom of the table, having lost all their matches against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The captaincy of Hardik Pandya has not been received well by fans, with the skipper being booed in every stadium so far and receiving trolling from fans on social media as well.

A match-winning performance will be important for Pandya and with Suryakumar having recovered from an ankle injury sustained in a match against South Africa last year, MI looks a lot stronger.

Suryakumar was the sixth-highest run-getter last time, scoring 605 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of over 181, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 103*.

In 139 IPL matches, Suryakumar has scored 3,249 runs at an average of 32.17 and a strike rate of over 143, with a century and 21 fifties. His best score is 103*.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope.

Time: 3:30PM IST.

Head-to-Head

Matches played 33

Mumbai Indian wins 18

Delhi Capitals wins 15