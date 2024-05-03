IPL 2024: Southee wants to see T20 bowlers adapt to the times for fear of being left behind

The UAE won 96 gold, 103 silver and 97 bronze medals as they secured their position at the top of the standings
The mountain of runs being scored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) shows Twenty20 cricket is changing and bowlers must move with the times or be left behind, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee said.
Records have tumbled in the IPL this season, with Sunrisers Hyderabad twice scoring the highest totals and Punjab Kings pulling off the biggest successful run-chase last week by mowing down a target of 262 set by Kolkata Knight Riders.
The frenetic scoring has left bowlers with few places to hide and raised concerns about the sport's balance between bat and ball ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.
"It's forever changing, and we're even seeing in the last few weeks in India that it's changing again," Southee told New Zealand media.
"You have to change as a bowler, especially. You have to move with the times, and if you don't you get left behind.
"As a spectacle, it’s exciting," he added. "As a bowler, I’d like it to come back in our favour a little bit more. But I hope that people are enjoying watching cricket."
Southee was named in his seventh T20 World Cup squad this week, joining fellow old stagers Trent Boult and Kane Williamson.
New Zealand will rely on their usual strength in pace bowling at the tournament, with quicks Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson included along with medium pacer Daryl Mitchell.
Neighbours Australia have also stuck with their pace stalwarts while adding a second specialist spinner in Ashton Agar in their 15.
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hoped conditions in the Caribbean and the U.S. might give bowlers some relief from the kind of batterings seen recently in India.
"Some of the scores in the IPL have been incredible," the all-rounder told reporters in Perth, shaking his head with a rueful laugh.
"I'm not sure I'll be lining up to bowl in the future over there.
"But the game's evolving, the game's moving forward. Teams are going harder in the powerplay.
"We'll play as we see it."
The UAE won 96 gold, 103 silver and 97 bronze medals as they secured their position at the top of the standings
Unfazed by hearing impairment, Hamda Alshkeili is all set to represent the UAE National Team at the 2024 Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship taking place in Abu Dhabi
'Anytime you come to Chennai and get two points, it is a huge feeling' said skipper Sam Curran following the seven-wicket victory
Team owner Mukesh Kochhar hails 'outstanding’ ladies as he pays tribute to his tried and tested squad of players
Following his professional debut earlier this year, Ali Walsh returned to the Kingdom for a more spiritual outing
The Emirates Golf Federation hosted and sanctioned two events in the UAE early 2024
The DP World Tour sees its final event on its Asian Swing with the Volvo China Open
Other focal points showcased the partnership between the DP World Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation