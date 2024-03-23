IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan creates a stir in Eden Gardens as he cheers for KKR

UAE gold medalist scores 21 goals as Mai Dubai, Dubai Police and Ambulance Services prevail
Spectators at the Eden Eden Gardens were in for a real treat when Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Eden Gardens to cheer for his team KKR.
Several clips from the airport surfaced online in which he can be seen waving at his fans.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)took to the field for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their very own Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited clash on Saturday.
The Knight Riders have a spring in their step with legendary former skipper, and two-time IPL winner with the franchise, Gautam Gambhir returning after six years and Shreyas Iyer returning from injury back at the helm of affairs.
A rejuvenated pace attack along with a strong Indian core make KKR a force to watch out for. In the 25 games that KKR and SRH have played against each other, KKR have the wood over SRH with a 16-9 record.
The stats get even better for KKR if one zooms into their last six meetings. KKR are leading 4-2 and they will be aiming to make it 5-2 come tonight's game.
UAE gold medalist scores 21 goals as Mai Dubai, Dubai Police and Ambulance Services prevail
The Australian spinner, who picked up eight wickets from six matches for the Royals last season, pulled out citing heavy workload
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances
Mentor Gautam Gambhir's partnership with head coach and shrewd tactician Chandrakant Pandit will be the key to KKR's revival
It has taken 15 months of hard work, courage and determination for wicket-keeper batter to be ready to lead DC again
The competition will determine two spots at this year’s ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh
Dubai born Natalii Gupta topped the female aggregate division for the two UAE 54-hole events
The star batter has had good family time off and is fresh with energy says the team's director of cricket