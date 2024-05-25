E-Paper

IPL 2024: Sangakkara hails 'phenomenal' team effort despite RR falling at the final hurdle

Rajasthan Royals lost 36 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Friday evening

By ANI

I think it was a great season for us, said Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket. - Instagram
Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 1:14 PM

Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket, showered praise on his players saying they played "phenomenal" cricket despite failing to reach the Indian Premier League final.

RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 36 runs in hot and humid conditions at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India on Friday.


"I think it was a great season for us. We started really well and then we lost a close game to SRH in Hyderabad and [in] Delhi also we put ourselves in winning positions," Sangakkara said.

"Sometimes you have streaks, RCB lost almost every game at the start and then caught up. That's how T20 goes. All we can do is put ourselves in positions of playoffs and vying for finals which we did.


"I think all the guys throughout the season played really phenomenal cricket. There was a little bit of fatigue of course at the back end but it doesn't really matter when you're in games like this, you gotta just turn up and perform," he added.

Sunrisers will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at Chepauk on Sunday.

