IPL 2024: Punjab tame Chennai in their own den to win battle of the Kings

Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings. - AFP

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:10 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:11 PM

Punjab Kings delivered a strong an all-rounded performance to secure a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Wednesday.

After Lucknow Super Giants breached CSK's fortress at Chepauk it was the turn of the Punjab Kings to hand the former five-time champions a second successive loss in their own den

And not for the first time did the CSK bowlers struggle to find their rhythm with the dew factor hindering them throughout the night.

To add to another tough day in the office for the home side pacer Deepak Chahar limped off the field after bowling just two deliveries in the very first over of PBKS’ chase of a modest 163.

Despite enduring an early injury blow, CSK managed to strike in the powerplay with Richard Gleeson removing Prabhsimran Singh (13) to claim his maiden IPL wicket.

However, Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw took the game away from the Super Kings with a 64-run stand. Being a bowler down Shivam Dube was called in to bowl and he delivered the goods by breaking the partnership.

Bairstow (46) attempted to play the ball between MS Dhoni and the slip. but did not find the ideal placement or connection and ended up being caught by the legendary Indian cricketer.

Shardul Thakur raised hopes of an unprecedented comeback for CSK as he dismissed Rossouw who chopped the ball onto his stumps and departed for 43.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran (25) and Shashank Singh (26) forged an unbeaten 50-run stand to clinch a comfortable seven-wicket win for PBKS.

"Anytime you come to Chennai and get two points, it is a huge feeling," said Curran. "Last year also we lost all our home games and won the away games. We are getting a hint of the formulas.

:Any team that can get momentum at the back-end is dangerous. We are quietly confident that we are coming up against them in a couple of days' time.

"The spinners were the pick of the bowlers. I bowled and got hit. The pace bowlers were going all the way, so thankfully it worked," he added. "This game is tough for the bowlers, we have got to be creative."

Earlier in the innings, put in to bat first, CSK batters failed to get a strong start although, the openers recovered well as Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a four on the third ball of Arshdeep Singh's over, which cost ten runs.

The openers Ajinkya Rahane and Gaikwad slammed Arshdeep for 14 runs and also were severe on Curran taking 18 runs of one over with the help of four boundaries.

CSK ended the powerplay at 55/0. In the 9th over, Harpreet Brar delivered =two big blows as he removed Rahane and Shivam Dube, conceding just three runs.

CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also removed by Rahul Chahar for just two runs. In the 15th over.

In the 16th over, Rabada removed Sameer Rizvi for 21 but the CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad raced to his half-century in 44 balls with a cracking six

After getting slammed for a six and four, Arshdeep Singh removed Gaikwad for 62 while Chahar took care of Moeen Ali for 15 runs.

The Chennai crowd welcomed their hero MS Dhoni with a loud cheer as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter came out and slammed a boundary off extra cover and also hammered a six, taking CSK's total to 162 for seven in 20 overs.

Brief score:

Chennai Super Kings 162/7 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62, Ajinkya Rahane 29; Rahul Chahar 2-16) beat Punjab Kings 163/3 (Jonny Bairstow 46, Rilee Rossouw 43) by seven wickets.