IPL 2024:  Kohli salutes the ‘character and heart’ RCB displayed in inspirational season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s star batter Virat Kohli reflected on ups-and-downs, but an inspirational and memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) season following their loss to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator on Wednesday.
RCB's dream run following a horrid first half and a winning streak of six games finally came to an end after a four-wicket loss to RR in the eliminator at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
In a video posted by RCB's official X handle, Virat said that they were not able to live up to their standards as cricketers. But he will cherish and remember the way his team bounced back from adversity.
"To be really honest, the first half of the season was a really under-par performance from us,” he said. “The standards that we have as cricketers, we were not able to live up to them.
“Then we started expressing ourselves, played for our own self-respect. Our confidence came back. The way turned things around and qualified was truly special.
“It is something I will cherish and remember because it took a lot of character and heart from the boys," Kohli added.
The season was one to remember for RCB as they were on the brink of elimination after winning just one out of their first eight games, but they won their next six games by great margins and knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win clash to secure the final playoff spot on basis of net-run-rate.
However, the 17-year-old long wait for the trophy continues after the loss to RR. Nonetheless, the team's performance this season has won them a lot of acclaim from fans, experts and players alike.
Skipper Faf Du Plessis said that the last six games were special for the way RCB turned things around and earned the support of their fans.
"We were down halfway through the season. But still the fans were there, every match, every stadium,” he said.
“We could hear the chants. Once we got that momentum, we ran with it. We are extremely grateful for it. Sad we cannot reach the finals. But from where we were and where we finished, I am really proud of the boys."
Summarising the loss to RR and what could most likely be his last season RCB finisher Dinesh Karthik said: "With sports, there is no fairytale ending. There is always a hard day when things do not go your way. It was that day.
“But still, we should be proud of the fight we put up. That is all we can ask for. Attitude matters. The belief in wanting to do something special matters.
"On both counts, RCB had a really special season. A season where a lot of people will look at and say 'Wow, good effort'. We are proud of ourselves and I also hope fans are also proud of us for what we have done this year," he added.
