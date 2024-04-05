IPL 2024: 'I think he is the absolute holy grail', says Adam Gilchrist on Indian icon MS Dhoni

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 12:55 PM

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan lauded former India skipper MS Dhoni for his marvellous performance against Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK will lock horns with SRH in the 18th fixture of the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Gilchrist asserted that Dhoni is the holy grail because he doesn't do interviews.

"Well, but the thing about MS. I think he is absolutely the holy grail because he just doesn't do interviews. And never and haven't done press. Didn't do it when he was playing. No, just a blanket no," Gilchrist said in Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

The wicketkeeper-batter further stated that no one really knows what's left in Dhoni's tank.

"And what about the other day, no one was really sure what he's got left in the tank and didn't bat in the first couple of games. All being in a losing cause pulled the trigger. Turned the clock back," Gilchrist added.

The former England skipper also shared his views on the 42-year-old's quickfire knock against DC. Dhoni scored 37 runs off just 16 balls which is laced with four boundaries and three maximums.

"37 off 16, there's only I reckon maybe only one sportsperson in the globe that's team could lose and on the opposition was a young fella called Rishabh Pant who has made a remarkable comeback and it's great to see him playing. But to see him playing so well and see him play the way he did and his team was the winning side and he was the captain, yet all the talk was about MS's 37 off 16 balls," Vaughan said in the podcast.

The five-time champions are currently at third position in the IPL 2024 points table, with four points in three matches in the cash-rich league. After the three matches, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has a net run rate of +0.976.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.

ALSO READ