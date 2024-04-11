IPL 2024: High-flyer Kohli reveals he is 'very scared of turbulence which makes his look like a 'fool'

The top three players on the Order of Merit will receive invites to play in the tournament raiser Pro-Am of the $300,000 UAE Challenge
Ahead of the clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli opened up about his biggest fear in a viral video.
Virat is currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, representing the Bangalore-based franchise.
With the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 onwards, this tournament is his chance to prove that his slightly more conservative approach to T20 cricket, which mixes aggressive hitting with anchoring skills, is still a great model to follow these days when batters are going big from ball one.
The former RCB skipper asserted that whenever there is bad turbulence, he is the first one to hold the sides of the seat.
"I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool. Whenever there is a bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, I am the gone," Kohli said in the RCB Podcast Trailer.
Kohli has been in remarkable form ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. The right-hand batter has already has a century to his name and has struck 316 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.33.
Virat's team RCB is off to a poor start in the IPL this year, having won only one out of their five matches so far. Their next challenge will be the contest against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
ALSO READ
The top three players on the Order of Merit will receive invites to play in the tournament raiser Pro-Am of the $300,000 UAE Challenge
How to watch and who to watch among the 89 players in full field
The former DP World Tour player shared fond memories of the UAE on the sidelines of the Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship
Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm’s RangeGoats GC top team event at Trump National Doral
Ronaldo even raised his fist at the referee after getting the red card as Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal 2-1
His frank assessment came after Verstappen finished the race at the Suzuka circuit almost 13 seconds clear of his team mate Sergio Perez
Verstappen failed to finish in Australia a fortnight ago but he was in control for the entire race at Suzuka
Villa to rue second-half collapse against relegation-threatened Burnley that could prove costly in bid to qualify for next season's Champions League