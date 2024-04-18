IPL 2024: England pacer Glesson replaces injured Conway in CSK squad for rest of tournament

World No 3 focused on winning in Stuttgart, Madrid or Rome to get a title on the surface under her belt
Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury.
In an official statement the IPL announced on Thursday that Conway's place with CSK has been filled up England's Richard Gleeson.
Conway,, who represented CSK during the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included nine half-centuries and a highest score of 92 not out.
He had been expected to miss the first half of the IPL due to surgery on his injured thumb. The left-handed batter was a key architect of CSK's title success last year, scoring 672 runs in 15 innings and averaging an incredible 51.69.
England fast bowler Richard Gleeson will play for the Yellow Army for the remainder of IPL 2024.
"Gleeson has represented England in six T20Is and has nine wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked UP 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of INR 50,00,000," the statement further read.
In his debut T20I, he picked up a three-wicket haul against India which included the scalps of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.
The right-arm pacer has taken over 100 wickets in T20s, including a five-wicket haul. He has also taken 143 wickets in first-class cricket.
Meanwhile, CSK sit at the third position in the points table with four wins in 6 matches, claiming 8 points. The five-time champions will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next IPL match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.
