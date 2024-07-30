India's Manu Bhaker credits her coach for glorious Paris Olympics success

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh of India pose with their medals. — Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 8:48 PM

India's record scripting shooter Manu Bhaker dedicated her success to her coach, Jaspal Rana, and revealed the mantra that allowed her to effortlessly rewrite history books in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The Paris Olympics has been a redemption song for Bhaker after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004. She went on to open India's medal tally account by claiming bronze in the women's air pistol event.

On Tuesday, Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh got the better of South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event.

This marked the second medal for Bhaker as well, and following her history-making success, she became independent India's first athlete to secure two medals in the same Olympic event.

After scripting history, Bhaker opened up about her approach and gave credit to her coach, Rana, for the success that she has achieved. "I have three events in the Olympics, and for every Olympics, I try my best to make every event as good as possible. Even in training, every athlete puts a lot of effort into training," she said. "So, I make sure that all the events are equally balanced and that I am able to deliver an equal amount of hard work in both events. So, I would say that because of that and plus definitely the strategic planning of my coach, Jaspal sir, I would dedicate him also like a major chunk of the success because of his planning and everything and then definitely the policies made by the federation and all which were very inclusive of me being a like double event shooter." Bhaker and Sarabjot could have been in contention for a gold or silver medal. However, they fell short by a point and featured in the bronze medal match.

Bhaker's hunt for her third Olympic medal will begin In August when she takes part in the 25m pistol event.