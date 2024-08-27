India's Jay Shah elected ICC chief after Barclay steps aside

Riyan Malhan became the first player from the UAE and West Asia to win a medal at Asian championships
India's Jay Shah will succeed New Zealander Greg Barclay as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) later this year, the governing body said on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Shah, son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home minister Amit Shah, will be the youngest ever ICC chairman when be begins his tenure on Dec. 1.
Barclay decided against seeking a third term and Shah, considered the game's most influential administrator as the secretary of the world's richest cricket board, was the sole candidate, the ICC said.
Shah, also president of the Asian Cricket Council, said he was committed to spreading the game, which will return to the Olympics after a gap of 128 years at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
"We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets," he said.
"Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."
"The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways."
