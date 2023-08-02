India thrash West Indies by 200 runs to clinch ODI series

Presidents of FIA and FIM sign Charter pledging cooperation to stop hate speech in sport
West Indies lost their first three wickets for 17 runs and never recovered as India won the final one-day international by the huge margin of 200 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.
Put in to bat, India reached 351-5 with captain Hardik Pandya smashing 18 in the last over for a 52-ball 70 not out.
West Indies were all out in reply for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakar took 4-37 while Mukesh Kumar's 3-30 included West Indies openers Brandon King (0) and Kyle Mayers (4).
The hosts were chasing their first ODI series win against India since 2006 but faced a tough challenge after Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) gave India a great start, scoring 143 in 19.4 overs.
Sanju Samson (51) and Hardik added more quick runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Cricinfo.com said it was India’s highest ODI total against West Indies in West Indies.
In reply, West Indies were 1-1, 7-2 and then 17-3 with the wicket of captain Shai Hope (5).
The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.
Late resistance came from Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) who put on 55 runs for the ninth wicket.
West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday.
The fourth and fifth Twenty20 games will be at Lauderhill, Florida, on Aug. 12-13.
ALSO READ:
Presidents of FIA and FIM sign Charter pledging cooperation to stop hate speech in sport
Hafnaoui, the Olympic 400m freestyle champion, won his second gold at the world championships
Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex based professionals are responsible for grooming both the Senior and Junior UAE Padel Teams
AlNeyadi recently made history by becoming the first astronaut to practice jiu-jitsu at the International Space Station
The veterans were meeting for the second time, with 'The Diamond' having powered his way through their 2018 clash on his path towards interim gold
Australia must defy history as there has only been five successful chases of more than 200 runs to win in the fourth innings in 143 years of Test cricket at The Oval
The fifth Ashes Test will be the final match that the bowling icon will play wearing the England jersey
His win extended Red Bull's record this year to 14 wins from 14 races