India players wear black armbands in memory of cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 2:02 PM

Rohit Sharma-led Team India took to the field against Sri Lanka in the first ODI match of the series wearing black armbands in memory of former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad who passed away on Wednesday.

Gaekwad had been battling lung cancer for a long time. He was in London until last month and he passed away in Vadodara.

Gaekwad served as the coach of India twice after being appointed in October 1997. His second stint began in 2000. It was under his reign that India's iconic spinner, Anil Kumble, claimed all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

Gaekwad also represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. Gaekwad made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. In a career that spanned over 22 years, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.

