In his own words: I am honoured to host the India Legends Championship, says Jeev Milkha Singh

Verstappen, who leads by 78 points with 10 rounds remaining, has not stood on top of the podium since Spain on June 23
History-making Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is gearing up for an exciting week as he prepares to host the $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship at the Jaypee Greens Golf Resort in Noida, India.
This event, formerly known as the European Tour’s Seniors Tour, is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), making it a significant occasion for senior golf in the region.
Hosting the event not only showcases his commitment to the sport but also brings attention to the growing popularity of golf in India. Jeev sees it as a fantastic opportunity for him to connect with fans and fellow golfers alike.
Khaleej Times spoke to the Indian golf star about his expectations for the tournament to be held from Friday 30th August to Sunday 1st September.
Excerpts
I have just returned to India from Japan, where I competed in the 11th Maruhan Cup on the Japan Senior Tour over 36 holes at the Taiheiyo Karuizawa Resort.
I shot rounds of 68 and 70 over the par 71 course to finish tied 26th. There were significant rain delays on the final day – we were lucky to finish. Senior golf around the world is still pretty competitive.
This is going to be a busy week for all of us involved teeing off with Media Day on Tuesday,
I will only get to see the golf course at Jaypee Greens on Wednesday for the Pro-Am. There are 64 players from 17 countries competing this week.
Those looking for some UAE interest will see Jose Caceres (Arg), the 2000 Dubai Desert Classic champion in the field. Caceres won the iconic event when it was played at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.
Also playing is Chris Williams (RSA), a winner of the Sharjah Senior Golf Masters in 2017 when it was held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.
And, of course, hopefully me!
Delhi is around 300 km from my home in Chandigarh.
Looking ahead there are Pro-Ams on both Wednesday and Thursday featuring the pros from the Legends Tour plus sponsors, supporters as well as some celebrities.
I saw that Kapil Dev, the legendary World Cup-winning cricketer and now President of the PGTI as well as Yuvraj Singh and some more past and present cricketers were in the draws.
There will be some Golf Clinics during the week – to help promote local junior golf, hosted by other pros. I have to be careful not to try and do too much this week – I still have to try and play my best for three rounds in the tournament.
The Welcome Dinner for all the players and guests is on Wednesday night which again I will host, plus a Fashion Show Dinner on Saturday night. I will tell you more about these events later in the week.
There is also a Taj Mahal excursion visit for any of the players who wish to visit – they have to enjoy some of our sights and culture when they are here in India – playing in tournaments is more than hitting a golf ball – and I am sure this week will be a big boost for both golf in India and India as a country.
I will report back on my first impressions of the golf course at Jaypee Greens in my next Diary content.
The course, designed by Greg Norman has history – it hosted the 2013 Avantha Masters on the DP World Tour won by Thomas Aitkin (RSA) on 23 under. My good buddy Gaganjeet Bhullar was second on 20 under, Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) was tied in 10th and I was in tied 23rd with rounds of 68, 69, 68 and 71.
Let’s see how I perform 11 years on from that event!
Wish me luck for this week – both on and off the golf course!
Jeev Milkha Singh is a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee. He is 52 years old and is the first player from India to join the European Tour in 1998 and play in the Masters. He has 20 worldwide professional wins to his name.
ALSO READ
Verstappen, who leads by 78 points with 10 rounds remaining, has not stood on top of the podium since Spain on June 23
Anand, along with other global and Arab chess icons and executives, will attend the event on Thursday
He made his England debut in 2021, has 18 caps and made five appearances at Euro 2024 where England reached the final, losing 2-1 to Spain
The team will become the first from Dubai to play in a European league when they take part in the ABA League
Swimmer Pan Zhanle, who set a world record in the 100 metres freestyle, disclosed that he underwent 21 doping tests prior to the Games
The 20-year-old has demonstrated his talent and potential across several high-profile events during a busy summer of golf
Mikhail Pinto wins Gross Division with a bogey-free round over the Fire Course
Dubai residents Tommy Fleetwood and Thomas Detry will be looking for good results to progress to next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta