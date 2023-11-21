Imran, Kim emerge divisional winners at Race to Georgia Qualifier in Saudi

Muhammed Imran, winner of Division A of the recent Race to Georgia Qualifier at Nofa Golf Resort, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 1:36 PM

Muhammed Imran (8) and Kyung Ha Kim (22) wo their respective division as the second qualifier of the 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia Series which took place at Nofa Golf Resort, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A field of 86 players competed with Imran winning their Division A title with 39 points. He had the equivalent of a gross 78 with nines of 41 and 37.

Kim, who topped Division B delivered the best score of the day with 42 points.

The shot of the day came off Kevin Duffield’s club when he aced the 12th Hole to win at least the Nearest the Pin prize.

Keith Watson, the Tournament Series Organiser, said: "We have been blown away with the support of these events, by both p[layers and our sponsors. The growth of interest of this initiative in especially Saudi Arabia has exceeded all our expectations. Thank you for all your support.”

The KSA Regional Final will be held at Riyadh Golf Club on March 9, 2024.

The winners of the Regional Finals will win places to play in the World Final of the Race to Georgia, US, the prize includes flights and accommodation plus a visit as a patron to The Masters at Augusta in April, 2024.

The next qualifying round will be held at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, UAE, on December 3, 2023.

This event, which is open to both members of AZGC as well as non-members of the golf club who hold an official EGF Handicap, is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, Saudi Golf Federation, Bahrain Golf Association and the Qatar Golf Association.

The Race to Georgia is organized by REZA Hygiene and their partners Emaar Hospitality, GOLFTEC, Zahid Group, dyson, Rezaroma and Papa Johns.

For further information Visit www.race2georgia.com

Results

(Stableford points)

Division A

M. Imran (8) 39.

R. Andrews (4) 36.

Division B

K. H. Kim (22) 42.

P. S. Kim (14) 35.

On course competitions

Longest Drive R. Surinder

Closest to the Pin, Hole 4 R. Andrews.

Closest to the Pin, Hole 6 J. Kniffen.

Closest to the Pin, Hole 12 K. Duffield (Hole in One).

Closest to the Pin, Hole 16 M. I. Basheer.