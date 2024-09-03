E-Paper

'I’m really happy with how things are going so far' says Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas as he looks ahead with optimism

Entering the Asian Tour Qualifying School is on my agenda – so all bases are covered,’ says the 24-year-old rookie pro

By Rayhan Thomas in conversation with Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

Rayhan Thomas is keeping an eye on the future. - Photo Instagram

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:33 PM

I have been overwhelmed by the response to my win in India a couple of weeks ago on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)

Players, officials, Golf Federations and Tours and personal friends have all reached out.


The advice they are all giving me is, in the short term – to play wherever or whenever I can – until I have a schedule. This gives me a variety of experiences – which is invaluable to me at this stage of my career.

For the time being, I am finalizing all my VISA requirements for the next few months for the US, UAE and Schengen regions plus so many other places – so I can travel seamlessly.

Rayhan Thomas ready to tee off on the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club.- Supplied photo

I have entered the DP World Tour First Stage Qualifying School at Donnington Grove Golf Club, Newbury, England, September 17th – 20th.

The DP World Tour Qualifying School has 15 host venues from August to November.

The Second Stage will take place in Spain over four venues.

It will all conclude with the Final Stage at Costa Dorada’s Infinitum Resort, again in Spain, where 156 players will compete over six rounds - with the leading 20 players and ties at the end of the marathon earning DP World Tour cards for the 2025 season.

After this, I will be going to the US - to the Korn Ferry Qualifying School.

Entering the Asian Tour Qualifying School is also on my agenda – so all bases are covered.

I already have a PGTI status with my win.

I have no caddie at the moment – I am waiting until I hopefully have a structured schedule moving forward – in 2025. These decisions are not on the top of my list as yet.

A priority for me is to connect with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) to see, with my management, how we can help each other.

As we sit here doing this diary column I am at Emirates Golf Club and playing the floodlit Faldo Course in the evening – to keep my eye in.

I need to re-establish my gym and fitness regime – a routine is required again – I do not have my college mates and coaches to remind me to keep fit etc.

I am currently closely following my OSU buddy Zach Bauchou (US) who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. He is currently 35th on the Korn Ferry Money List – he needs to be in the top 30 at the end of the season to get his PGA Tour Card.

The top 156 players qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

There are two more Korn Ferry events and then the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. I hope he makes it.

In summary, nothing has really changed in my life as yet. My management team and myself are all waiting to review where I stand at the end of the year.

If I am playing Europe or Asia in 2025 – I will look at basing myself here in Dubai.

I’m really happy with how things are going so far—I didn’t set any expectations at the start of my career. Everything is still up in the air, and that’s the exciting part. I’m just working on juggling my schedule for the rest of 2024 around the Qualifying Schools.

This was always going to be my challenge this year.

Rayhan, born in Dubai is a 24-year-old who turned professional on June 1st, 2024. He recently finished his golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU).


