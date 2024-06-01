'I'll be back when the time is right,' says Woakes as he retreats to grieve father's death

Chris Woakes wants to spend time with the people most important to him and his family during this difficult time. - Instagram

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 3:59 PM

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said his absence from cricket in recent weeks was due to the death of his father, adding that he would return to the sport "when the time is right".

Woakes, who last played for Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 in February, did not feature for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Warwickshire.

He was also left out of England's squad for this month's Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May," Woakes wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives.

"I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family."