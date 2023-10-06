ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan -Tamim Iqbal spat may compromise Bangladesh’s chances against gritty Afghanistan

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal. - AFP File

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM

After a decent Asia Cup campaign, which included a victory over India, Bangladesh cricket has been mired in an unsavoury controversy leading into the World Cup, involving their two best players, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Tamim, the former captain and his country’s most prolific run-getter in ODIs, was left out of the World Cup squad ostensibly because he was injury-prone. That he would frequently make himself unavailable for matches/tournaments had also become irksome for the selectors. Earlier this year, he had announced his retirement but had reversed the decision to play in this tournament.

The selectors did not oblige and Tamim alleged that `some people’ were conspiring against him. While he did not name anyone, the jibe was directed at Shakib, who had been handed the captaincy in all formats.

The star all-rounder called Tamim’s statements `childish and immature’. The fact that these two senior pros should be having a public spat exposes the ugly tugs and pulls in Bangladesh cricket.

How much this has affected preparations for the World Cup remains to be seen, but clearly, the team will be under pressure. Bangladesh’s progress since becoming a full members of the ICC more than two decades back has been disappointingly tardy. Their experience in ODIs dates back further, but even here success has come sporadically.

In contrast, Afghanistan, which got international status much later, have described a memorable story, not just in cricket, but in the history of sport – a war-torn country finding eminence in a sport that was hardly part of its ethos.

Since being admitted into international cricket, Afghanistan has shown an insatiable desire to succeed. This has stoked the rapid improvement in their players, both technical, tactical and psychological. They make for a cohesive, gritty outfit that can upset the best on its day.

It would be fair to say at this stage that, despite far greater experience, whatever advantage Bangladesh have in this match will be slender.

Players to watch out for:

Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim

The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman has been among the most reliable players in his team, and is known to perform at his best when the chips are down.

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan

Marvellous leg-spin bowler who has earned global renown in white ball cricket for his superb skills that have put the best batsmen to stiff scrutiny. An effervescent batsman and brilliant fielder, he is always in the thick of the action.