‘I need a good round on Friday after opening on 71’, says Cabrera Bello

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello in action during round one of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 9:56 PM

I really need a good round on Friday after and up-and-down opening round at the $2.5 million Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, in the North of the UAE.

This is only my second tournament of the year following last week’s HERO Dubai Desert Classic down the road at Emirates Golf Club, so I guess I need to find my groove quickly as we always say it is important to get off to a fast start to the season.

In the first round I shot a 71. I started on hole 10 and went bogey – bogey, not a great start. I hit back with three birdies to turn in one under 35.

On my back nine – holes 1-9, I birdied hole 3, my 12th and bogeyed the sixth. Then went birdie – bogey on my last two holes and handed in my card of 71.

I had the pleasure of playing with Richard Mansell (Eng) who shot an eight under par 64, with two eagles, six birdies and a double – now that was a colourful round.

The leader is Callum Shinkwin (Eng) on 10 under par with a 62. That was some round. He was on 59 Watch for a while.

I will argue that the wind came up in the afternoon with my late tee time– I hope I can take advantage of my early round two tee time.

Last year in this event I finished in 13th place on 11 under par, six shots back of the winner. I hope I can move up the leaderboard tomorrow.

It looks like it is a week of low scoring.

My tee time tomorrow is at 7.40 am. An early alarm call and I will be all ready to go again.

I currently stand in 45th in the Race to Dubai Rankings and 50th in the eight event International Series – a new initiative for 2023 – 2024 on the DP World Tour.

Speak to you after Friday's second round.

Wish me luck!

Rafa Cabrera Bello, 39 years-old, is a Dubai Golden VISA Awardee. He has seven professional wins in his career and is sponsored by JA The Resort, Jebel Ali.