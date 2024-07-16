‘I am in no particular hurry, my desire is to get a schedule and status for my golf,’ says Rayhan Thomas

He racked up a second straight iconic mountaintop triumph and a 14th Tour de France stage win aged just 25
Returning to where my golf journey began, The Els Club in Dubai feels like coming full circle.
As a young member of Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, I took part in their Junior Programmes. It was during this time that my grandmother gifted me a voucher for a series of golf lessons at The Harmon Academy within The Els Club when I was just ten or eleven years old.
After a couple of lessons with Claude Harmon – he returned to the US and I was then coached by Justin Parsons – who now coaches defending Open champion, Brian Harman (no relation!) amongst other PGA Tour players - and I still consider him as a key mentor to this day. The rest is now history.
I have been overwhelmed by the response from family and friends to my tied eighth place in the recent International Series – Morocco on the Asian Tour. Claude Harmon invited me to be on his Podcast – ‘Son of a Butch’ which was fun to do.
Currently, my primary objective is to obtain my US Visa while residing in the UAE, along with addressing any other visa-related matters that may hinder my ability to travel for tournaments globally. I am optimistic about securing a Dubai Golden Visa within the upcoming weeks.s.
Now I have completed my five-year Oklahoma State golf scholarship as an amateur and turned professional – I am essentially all on my own – the university support team used to do all my travel, accommodation and administration stuff – I used to focus on playing and all matters golf.
Since being back in Dubai, I tend to hit balls in the morning and play some golf at the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club under lights in the evening – when it is a little cooler.
I hope to get an invitation to the Asian Tour International Series in England in the second week of August at Foxhills.
After that I am not sure of my schedule – but I will definitely play in the 2024 Korn Ferry Qualifying School which starts in the US in September.
On reflection I loved being in Morocco – I stayed with my buddy Saud Al Sharif from Golf Saudi. In my opinion the golf course we played in Rabat is one of the best in the MENA region.
I may also try the DP World Tour Qualifying School and other opportunities.
It has been only six weeks since I turned professional – so my plans are not yet confirmed.
It is all about connecting with my golf industry contacts to see where and when I can play. I desire to try to get a schedule and status for my golf. That will be the challenge for the rest of this year. I am not in any particular hurry – that is my plan for 2025.
I have been eating well at home back in Dubai with my parents – Allister Parlane, from CH3 Performance Academy at The Els Club, has been helpful as have been my old team of coaches at Oklahoma State University in keeping me in shape – all be it, remotely.
‘I have now signed up with JMC Sport as my manager – I have known them from way back.’
The recent Korn Ferry Tour event was a big step up for me. The tournament had a real aura about it – it is well-known that you have to play well to make a cut. Once into my second round I adjusted and felt comfortable – and I took it from there to make the cut, which I was proud of.
I look forward to reconnecting with all my UAE golfing contacts – these are exciting times – the hard work continues.
