How this Filipino cager became the face of Dubai Basketball

A month before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to its knees in 2020, Thirdy Ravena was riding a wave of Filipino euphoria, having played a key role in the historic triumph of Mighty Sports, a professional team from the Philippines, at the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

But more than the joy of lifting the trophy with his teammates, the loud cheers from the Filipino fans in Dubai still ring in Ravena’s ears.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know that there were that many Filipinos in this country (UAE). It was an amazing experience, amazing environment,” Ravena told the City Times.

Incredibly, four years later, Ravena has now become the face of Dubai Basketball. The country’s first professional basketball club has just made its debut in the ABA League, a major European championship, with their opening match against Red Star Belgrade, the legendary Serbian club, at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday.

Dubai Basketball features elite players from Europe as well as Davis Bertans, a former NBA star from Latvia.

But it’s Ravena who is smiling on every social media post as the club owners look to build on the fabled Filipino craze for basketball.

Born into a family of high-profile cagers, Ravena is now excited to be a part of Dubai’s foray into European basketball.

In an interview with City Times, the 27-year-old opened up about his goals, the pros and cons of hailing from a sporting family and why he can’t wait to jump from an airplane in Dubai!

Excerpts from the interview.

Q. How does it feel to be part of something very new and very ambitious in Dubai?

This is the start of something very beautiful and it’s incredibly nice to be part of the first group that had actually done that and made history. It’s amazing to be among such great people, great players — guys that I have idolised since I was younger. It’s such an amazing feeling and I am ready to get the ball rolling.

Q. Some Dubai streets feel like Manila and they are all mad about basketball. With you being in the team, what kind of response do you expect from the Filipinos for the club’s home matches at Coca-Cola Arena?

Hopefully, they come to the games. It’s going to be a process. We want to see fans from all countries that are based in Dubai. It’s their club. But yes, the Filipino community is one of the reasons they (Dubai Basketball) got me, to be able to represent people from that region, not just the Philippines, but Asia and Dubai. So I feel it’s a big responsibility.

Q. You would be shuttling back and forth between Europe and Dubai for matches now. But off the court what are you planning to do in Dubai? This city has a lot to offer...

I will definitely explore the local spots, my friends have already shown me some of the places here in Dubai. The food is just amazing, I am going to try different types of food. You have over 200 nationalities in Dubai, I will try things out. Also I want to have different experiences like going to the dunes, I also want to do a sky dive, I always wanted to do it. So yeah, I would love to do these things when I have free time.

Q. Do you have family here?

I have actually direct family here, my uncle, my dad’s brother, lives here in Abu Dhabi. He does come here, we see each other a lot of times.