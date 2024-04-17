How golfer Max Homa inspired Jos Butler to master his mindset and keep ‘believing’

Jos Butler pulled off the impossible with his match-winning century for RR against KKR. - Instagram

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 5:43 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 5:46 PM

Star batter Jos Butler has credited professional golfer Max Homa for inspiring him to ‘keep believing’ in himself after he single-handedly powered Rajasthan Royals to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in another IPL blockbuster on Tuesday.

Buttler hit an unbeaten 107 to help RR mow down a target of 224 and post a thrilling final-ball win in what was the biggest run chase in IPL history at a sold-out Eden Gardens.

This unbelievable feat equalled RR's own record set in 2020 when they chased down 224 against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.

Revealing what was going through his mind during the final stages of the cliffhanger and what motivated him Butler said: “(I just) kept believing, I think that was the key today I was struggling a bit for rhythm. And at times you feel frustrated or you are questioning yourself.

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan graceful in KKR defeat and congratulated RR hero Jos Buttler at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. - Instagram

“I’ve been watching some golf (videos) and I saw a guy called Max Moma say anything that if you have any negative thoughts completely think the opposite and dare to dream. And that‘s what kept me going,” added Butler who has scored seven IPL 100s and three in run chases.

“There's been plenty of times throughout the IPL when you've seen crazy things with guys like Dohni and Virat Kohli, they stay to the end and keep believing. That’s what I tried to do.”

After two seasons with five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Buttler was retained by Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 season for Rs 10 crores at the mega-auction.

Reflecting on his interaction with former Sri Lankan cricket great and ICC Hall of Famer Kumar Sangakkara, the team’s Director of Cricket, Butler said: “There’s something that Sangakkara has told me a lot - there's always a breaking point. The worst thing you can do is to not fight and give your wicket away.

“He just tells me to stay there and at some point, the momentum will change or just one shot will get you going.

“That’s been a big part of my play for the past two years - to stay the course and not get in my own way.”

Jos Butler drew inspiration from American golfer Max Homa's philosophy of sport. - Instagram

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson saluted his owner who was described as a ‘champion cricket’ by former cricketer turned television pundit, and cricket presenter Sanjay Manjrekar.

“If Jos is there till the 20th over no runs are impossible to chase,” said Samson.

Rajasthan Royals, who are chasing their first IPL title since winning the inaugural event in 2003, can believe that this could be the year they end the wait

