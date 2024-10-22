How a UAE Golf coach is elevating the sport across the Asia-Pacific region through the AAC Academy

Stephen Deane was in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC). - Photo NT

Stephen Deane, Dubai Golf's Head International Development Coach, has been a key figure in the UAE's golfing scene for many years.

Beginning his career as a teaching professional at Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), he has played a pivotal role in helping numerous players develop their skills at the Greg Norman-designed Fire and Earth courses.

However, in recent years, Stephen’s career has taken him far beyond the lush greens of the UAE’s golf course to the role of a Dubai Golf consultant with a global brief. Deane is taking his coaching expertise to international heights, working to grow the game across Asia and beyond with the AAC Academy (Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship).

Established following the 10th anniversary of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) in 2018, the AAC Academy, sponsored by The R&A, is committed to meeting the unique needs of players from countries with limited access to top-tier facilities and advanced coaching technology.

Earlier this year, the most recent camp in Tokyo, Japan, hosted 23 players, making it one of the largest since the Academy's journey began five years ago with an ambitious initiative to establish golf academies that provide elite coaching to talented golfers across the Asia-Pacific region.

“The first academy was set up in Singapore, followed by a second in Thailand, with subsequent expansions to Dubai, Royal Melbourne in Australia, and most recently, Japan,” Stephen told Khaleej Times.

In Line with the APGC Mission

These academies are aligned with the mission of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), to strengthen bonds between member associations through golf, promoting friendly competition and development.

"The initiative has been a massive success," says Stephen "t’s allowed me to travel internationally with my team of professionals, working closely with the Asian Tour, the Asian Development Tour, and the AAC Academy."

This is his third year as part of the initiative, where he works alongside a talented group of experts.

“The team includes Andrew Welsford, a former Singapore national coach and ‘Snot Shaping & Ball Flight Specialist’ who is based in Australia, Ryan Lumsden, Data Scientist, Course Strategy Coach and Biomechanist and short game specialist, Scott Barr,” he said.

“We also have John Crampton, the Technical Director and a Sports Psychologist who also sets up the schedules and Nick Shan, the Academy Coordinator and Assistant Director, who represents the R&A.”

Well-rounded coaching unit

Together, they combine their areas of expertise to form a well-rounded coaching unit, offering support in swing mechanics, mental coaching, and overall game strategy.

“The Academy's structure is holistic, with a comprehensive program that caters to the various needs of emerging golfers,” says Stephen, “Players not only receive top-tier coaching but also undergo fitness assessments and are provided with individualized fitness programs.

“Their technical skills, and in particular their short game and putting, are meticulously fine-tuned, and by the end of each week, they are outfitted with custom-fitted equipment.

“One of the most exciting developments this year was the introduction of a follow-up camp for advanced players, giving those who showed significant progress an additional week of specialized training,” adds Stephen.

"This was slightly different because we added the extra week for some of the players who were really excelling. It’s a great way to continue developing their potential."

Growing reputation

The AAC Academy's reputation has grown rapidly, with associations from all over Asia-Pacific region eager to participate.