Hovland hopes NextUp Golf will drive the game to a bright future in Norway

Every time we meet, we learn something, says Govland of NextUp Golf. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 7:28 PM

A groundbreaking initiative – NextUp Golf, has recently been launched in Norway.

Designed to elevate Norway’s top golfers to international success it is targeted at creating a powerful alliance between the top professionals and most promising amateurs in the country through the overall mentorship of world number five Viktor Hovland.

It is hoped that it will follow his remarkable journey in the game of golf.

Hovland, 26, won the 2018 US Amateur and reached number one in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) in 2019. He attended Oklahoma State University and turned professional in 2019.

Oslo Golf Club. There are more than 160 golf courses in Norway. - Instagram

He has 10 professional wins in his career – including the 2022 HERO Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour and the 2023 Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, the latter resulting in him winning the 2023 FedEx Cup. He is a two-time Ryder Cupper – representing Europe in 2021 and 2023. He finished in sole third in the recent USPGA Championship at Valhalla.

NextUp Golf will work with the Norwegian Golf Federation, as well as existing College golf programmes, with the vision to bridge the gap from amateur to professional golf – a transition that is not always easy.

Hovland said: “The goal of NextUp Golf is simply to come together and feel that we can actually gain something from these gatherings. Every time we meet, we learn something.”

He emphasizes the importance of establishing a solid foundation for future golfers through structural and educational gatherings.

The support provided includes guidance, resources and opportunities for knowledge sharing and best practices.

There are regular training camps for all the golfers involved in the programme to hone their skills – as well as understanding team dynamics and enjoying the spirit of golf in a communal environment.

One of the key parts of the NextUp Golf programme is the two-day NextUp Invitational – which will take place at Oslo Golf Club from July 22-23, 2024.

It is an annual two-day tournament dedicated to elevating the standards of junior golf in Norway. This year 45 talented junior golfers will be in the initial field. Only 18 players will make the cut – each one inching closer to the ultimate prize: a chance to play alongside Viktor Hovland in a thrilling nine-hole match. During the NextUp Invitational Hovland himself will be sharing his short-game mastery in an exclusive exhibition golf clinic with the juniors and invited coaches. Included in the NextUp Golf programme are - Mats Ege, Kristian Krogh Johannesen, Michael Alexander Mjaaseth, Kristoffer Reitan, Herman Wibe Sekne and Kris Ventura, who are on golf scholarships at US Universities, or play on the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

For further information Visit: www.nextupgolf.com