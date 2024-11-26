Tickets for iconic Dubai World Cup go on sale

Tickets are now on sale, with an early-bird offer running until January 10, 2025, exclusively on hospitality and Apron Views tickets
Arrogate won the Dubai World Cup in 2017. — KT file
The 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup, known as the world’s most spectacular race day and a not-to-be-missed occasion on Dubai’s social calendar, will take place on April 5, 2025, at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.
Tickets are now on sale, with an early-bird offer running until 10 January 2025, exclusively on hospitality and Apron Views tickets.
$30.5million in prizemoney across nine races is to be won; the best horses, trainers and jockeys will descend on Dubai for a thrilling day of action, which last year delivered winners trained in five different countries.
The spectacle isn’t only on the racetrack, the Guinness World Record-breaking Dubai World Cup closing ceremony will amaze and awe as it lights up the sky and dazzles for miles around, before live entertainment completes a perfect day out.
Dubai Racing Club has a vast array of hospitality opportunities; from family friendly options, VIP hospitality experiences, a vibrant party scene through to a bespoke corporate offering for those wishing to entertain clients.
ALSO READ:
Got an interesting story to tell in the UAE? We want to hear all about it. Write to the nation's best reporting team, as we cover the emirates like no one else.