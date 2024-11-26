Tickets for iconic Dubai World Cup go on sale

Arrogate won the Dubai World Cup in 2017. — KT file

The 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup, known as the world’s most spectacular race day and a not-to-be-missed occasion on Dubai’s social calendar, will take place on April 5, 2025, at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.

Tickets are now on sale, with an early-bird offer running until 10 January 2025, exclusively on hospitality and Apron Views tickets.

$30.5million in prizemoney across nine races is to be won; the best horses, trainers and jockeys will descend on Dubai for a thrilling day of action, which last year delivered winners trained in five different countries.

The spectacle isn’t only on the racetrack, the Guinness World Record-breaking Dubai World Cup closing ceremony will amaze and awe as it lights up the sky and dazzles for miles around, before live entertainment completes a perfect day out.

Dubai Racing Club has a vast array of hospitality opportunities; from family friendly options, VIP hospitality experiences, a vibrant party scene through to a bespoke corporate offering for those wishing to entertain clients.