How the Dubai World Cup charmed social media influencers and a television comedian

Emi Koizumi and Manami Mizuno from Japan at the Dubai World Cup. — Photos by Leslie Wilson Jr

When Gail Annette Tregear sat down in front of her television set at her home in Canberra, Australia, to watch the 2000 Dubai World Cup, little did she know that the experience would have a major impact on her life and passion for horse racing.

She was so exalted with how the Godolphin superstar Dubai Millennium won the race, flattening his rivals with his imperious turn of foot, that she made up her mind to travel to Dubai the next year to attend the showpiece at Nad Al Sheba racecourse.

And she did.

“I’ll never forget that first visit, it was the year that Captain Steve and Jerry Bailey won the race,” she told Khaleej Times. “There were wonderful scenes in the paddock with all the connections including Bob Baffert, the legendary American trainer.

“I always knew that I would come back and I have done for most of the past 20 odd years. And every time it has been special.”

Gail Annette Tregear

Gail, a former amateur rider, and horse owner is presently the International Correspondent for Australia’s Racing and Sports, a technology, data, digital and media company. Over the years, she has travelled the world to attend major race meetings like the Dubai World Cup, Japan Cup, Arc de Triomphe and Epsom Derby.

“The standing of racing in Dubai has grown in leaps and bounds,” she says. “This year, in particular, we have one of the best turf races anywhere in the world, the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic, which was an incredible race.

“It’s worth travelling halfway around the world to watch it.”

Also charmed by what Meydan has to offer were Japanese print and social media influencers Emi Koizumi from Tokyo Chunichi Sports and Manami Mizuno, who represents The Sports Hochi.

Emi is no stranger to Meydan and was making her fifth visit to Dubai.

“The Dubai World Cup meeting is what everyone involved in horse racing, not just in Japan, but around the world, want to attend,” she said. “It is one of the most exciting days in racing.

“Of course, I was rooting for the Japanese horses to win, but when you come to Meydan you find yourself cheering every winner, no matter where they come from.

“I can’t wait to come back in 2025 if everything goes according to plan,” she added.

However, it was a first visit to Dubai for Manami, who said the Dubai World Cup exceeded all her expectations.

“I have watched many World Cups on TV and listened to stories from friends, but it’s different when you experience it first hand,” she said. “It was an amazing day.”

Akira Iwabe, one of Japan’s most loved comedians and television stars, created quite a stir with his opulent and elaborate ‘hair up’ hairstyle which is not commonplace with most males preferring the ‘bald men’ style.

Akira Iwabe

“No, it’s not my first time at the Dubai World Cup,” said Iwabe.

“I also like horse racing and I am here to present an outside-the-box show on the races.

“Comedy is my thing and while this is a very serious sport, it needs a touch of humour sometimes.

“But I’m absolutely loving it here at Meydan, this is even more spectacular than my hair!”

