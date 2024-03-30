Dubai World Cup: Two Rivers Over wins Godolphin Mile

Two Rivers Over, ridden by Edwin Maldonado, wins the Godolphin Mile at Meydan on Saturday. — Photos by Shihab

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 4:42 PM

Two Rivers Over produced a brilliant come-from-behind victory in the Godolphin Mile, the second race of the Dubai World Cup, at Meydan on Saturday.

Two Rivers Over’s strong finish pushed Walk of Stars and Isolate to the second and third places respectively in the Group 2 dirt race.

Ridden by Edwin Maldonado, Two Rivers Over owned the home stretch in emphatic style.

“I got into a position to get him away and he did the rest. He has it in him, he has been training great. He just keeps getting better and better,” Maldonado said.

Joint-owner Todd Cady was over the moon after Two Rivers Over's stunning finish.

"It's unbelievable. Coming here, everyone has been wonderful and then having a horse perform, our trainers got the horse ready to go and things turned out right," Cady said.

Earlier, Saudi star Tilal Al Khalediah stormed to victory in the opening race of the Dubai World Cup, the Dubai Kahayla Classic, at Meydan on Saturday.

Tilal Al Khalediah completely the demolished the field in the race, winning the contest by a big margin.

While Tilal Al Khalediah took the top honours in the $1 million race, Barakka finished second and Asfan Al Khalediah finished third.

The $30.5 million Dubai World Cup is the richest horse racing event in the world, with the biggest attraction being the $12 million Dubai World Cup, the ninth and final race of the night at Meydan.

