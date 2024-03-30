UAE

Dubai World Cup: Tower of London wins the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 5:03 PM

Al Nayyir finished second and Trawlerman took the third place in the turf race

by

Rituraj Borkakoty
Tower of London, ridden by Ryan Moore, wins the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on Saturday. — Photo by Muhammad Sajjad
Tower of London stunned the field as he came from the outside and beat the early leaders to win the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the third race of the Dubai World Cup, at Meydan on Saturday.


Al Nayyir finished second and Trawlerman took the third place in the turf race.

(More to follow)


Rituraj Borkakoty

