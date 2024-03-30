Dubai World Cup: Tower of London wins the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

With the help of modern equipment, manicured golf courses and elite athletes the scores are getting lower and the game becoming even more captivating
Al Nayyir finished second and Trawlerman took the third place in the turf race
Tower of London stunned the field as he came from the outside and beat the early leaders to win the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the third race of the Dubai World Cup, at Meydan on Saturday.
Al Nayyir finished second and Trawlerman took the third place in the turf race.
(More to follow)
With the help of modern equipment, manicured golf courses and elite athletes the scores are getting lower and the game becoming even more captivating
A total of 40 highly-regarded broadcasters will deliver a cinematic experience of the $30.5 million Meydan extravaganza live to audiences across the globe
The league's two UAE franchises will now be called the Arabia Wolves and Mid East Falcons
The veteran Irish golfer says he performs best when his back is to the wall after he nails the 54-hole Hoag Classic
The UAE to host two events in Abu Dhabi next month at Al Ain and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
The Dubai-based academy takes DP World Mobile Golf Studio to schools to showcase fun golf-based games and activities
Supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) the official feeder event to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour hosted two events in the country
The latest in drone, laser, and lighting technology will be used to redefine the limits of the visual spectacle at Meydan racecourse