Dubai World Cup: Stuff of dreams as Aussie jockey wins $1.5m Al Quoz Sprint in record time

California Spangle, ridden by Brenton Avdulla, wins the Al Quoz Sprint at the Meydan on Saturday. — Photos by Shihab

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 5:58 PM

Hong Kong demonstrated their racing prowess when California Spangle blazed a trail to win the Group 1 $1 million Al Quoz Sprint in a record-breaking time at Meydan on Saturday.

With Australia jockey Brenton Avdulla in the irons, the six-year-old son of Australian stallion Starspangledbanner found another set of gears in the final two furlongs to burst clear his two pursuers for a comfortable victory in the 1,200-metre turf contest.

Star of Mystery, ridden by Frankie Dettori for Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby, looked to have every chance approaching the final furlong but could not match the winner for speed.

In third place was Diligent Harry who came close to giving British handler Cliver Cox yet another major sprint victory following his success at Royal Ascot in England with horses like Godolphin’s Harry Angel.

“This is what dreams are made of,” said Avdulla. “I’m 33 years old now but as a kid, I always watched and admired Frankie Dettori on the world stage and today I knocked him off.

“There are things you dream of and don’t think are possible, especially for a little boy from Melbourne. It’s very special and I’m so happy for Tony (Cruz, trainer).”

Avdulla said he rode California Spangle with confidence and just allowed him ‘to run to where he wanted to;

“I just backed his ability,” added the rider. “He has such sustained speed and it worked out great in the end.”

ALSO READ: