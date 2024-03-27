Dubai World Cup: Mixed fortunes for UAE trio, Newgate in perfect position

Newgate, an impressive winner of the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap this year, will bid to give his rider Frankie Dettori a record-breaking fifth victory in the great race. — DRC

The trio of Dubai runners bidding for glory in Saturday’s $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) were scattered across the starting gates as the ceremonial ‘Post Position’ draw at the at the Armani Hotel in Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, brought smiles and grimaces in equal measure to all those present.

Representatives of the 12 runners were assisted by smiling Emirates Airline stewardesses as they took turns to pick stalls for their horses under the supervision of the Dubai Racing Club.

Eight-time UAE Champion Trainer Doug Watson secured the second post for his leading contender Kabirkhan while Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri almost drew perfectly for Meydan veteran Military Law who will break from barrier four.

However, in-form UAE handler Bhupat Seemar was not so lucky when Laurel River, a horse very much in the conversation to give the former champion trainer a first success in the big race, was drawn widest of all, in gate 12.

Eleven-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, who will be aboard the former American-trained galloper, took his fate on the chin and said: Not ideal but, I have won from wider draws around Meydan!”

Seemar added: “We will make the best of the draw. There are only 12 horses. We have been drawn in gate one before and it wasn’t perfect. We have a good horse and a good jockey and may the best horse win.”

Watson, who saddled Isolate to win the Group 2 Godolphin Mile on the same card, aims higher with the former Russian-trained Kabirkhan.

Watson commented on the draw: “It’s better than 12! I kind of wanted to draw in the middle. But still pleased to be in the race and pleased to have a horse like him. So two is not a bad draw, he just needs to break well.”

Last year's winner Ushba Tesoro from Japan drew well in barrier five while Newgate, one of four gallopers who have made the trip to Dubai all the way from North America also fared well with barrier six, perhaps the most ideal position in a 12-horse contest.

Newgate, an impressive winner of the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap this year, will bid to give his rider Frankie Dettori a record-breaking fifth victory in the great race and his trainer, Bob Baffert, also a fifth success.

Elsewhere, Senor Buscador, winner of last month’s $20 million Saudi Cup, drew barrier 10, with Defunder, who was seventh in that race, keeping him company in stall nine.

American handler Todd Pletcher has been a regular visitor to Dubai over the years but is yet to get his hands around the glittering Dubai World Cup trophy.

Perhaps that could change after his charge, Crupi, drew pole position. Helping Pletcher realize his dream will be Panamanian jockey Louis Saez who won the race in 2011 aboard Godolphin’s Mystic Guide.

The official draw was attended by an elite gathering of dignitaries, representatives of the sponsors, horseman and guests.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab opened proceedings by thanking the ‘rich and diverse cast of participants.”

“Good evening and welcome to the UAE and Dubai, the heart of global horse racing, for the 2024 Dubai World Cup Post Position Gala,” he said.

“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we look forward to the 28th edition of the Dubai World Cup this Saturday.

"We are delighted to see this rich and diverse cast of participants, all united in their passion for racing. It brings together the global racing community to celebrate the world’s most spectacular race,” Al Adhab added.

“We wish all connections good luck in the draw tonight and even more in Saturday’s races. Thanks for attending and I wish you an enjoyable night.”.

Representative of the sponsors for the nine races on the card were also present including Emirates, Longines, DP World, Nakheel, Atlantis The Royal, Azizi, Al Tayer Motors, Emaar, and One Zabeel.

