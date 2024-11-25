Dubai Creek Mile glory for Meshtri

Action from the Dubai Racing Carnival. — Supplied photo

The Listed Dubai Creek Mile has a history of throwing up some good horses and Meshtri is the latest name on the roll of honour after his tenacious win in Friday’s Dubai Racing Carnival feature.

Nine ran in the Nakheel-sponsored contest, including G2 Godolphin Mile runner-up Walk Of Stars, who put up the biggest challenge to the winner, ranging up alongside in the final furlong but unable to pass. Meshtri (pictured), making just his fourth career start for Ben Coen and trainer Michael Costa, prevailed by just under a length.

It was a third winner of the season for Coen, who believed his mount had benefitted from his previous run, when fourth to Imperial Emperor.

“My lad was a bit fresh last time, but today with the blinkers on I was able to break well and take a pull around the bend,” he said. “When Tadhg’s horse [Walk Of Stars] came to me he kept on finding more.”

Perhaps befitting the tough horse it is named after; the Thunder Snow Handicap (sponsored by Nakheel) was something of a battle of attrition.

It went to Lahresh, another making his second start of the season, who outbattled the longtime leader Saayedd inside the final 200metres, winning by just over two lengths for trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri. Third was Go Soldier Go, who made up a remarkable amount of ground having been tailed off early on.

Four-year-old Lahresh was ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, who is retained by owner Naser Askar this season.

Connor Beasley and Ahmad Bin Harmash enjoyed a double, completed when Gamekeeper won the Palm Jebel Ali Handicap, over 1400metres.

By Blue Point and out of Listed UAE 1000 Guineas winner Gamilati, the three-year-old is bred to be a star and showed promise here on his second dirt start, beating stablemate King’s Fountain by three and a half lengths.

“He only came to us at the start of the season and he’s improved from his first start at Jebel Ali,” said Beasley. “He had the visor on today which has obviously worked miracles.”

Earlier on, Beasley struck on Dark Saffron in the Como Residences Maiden, for two-year-old colts, over 1200metres. The son of Flameaway, a $120,000 Ocala April Sale purchase by his trainer, was the only one with race experience in the field and he put it to good use, setting the tempo and kicking clear, beating the running on African Candy by four and a quarter lengths. Also looking smart is Arigatou Gozaimasu – a way of saying thank you in Japanese – who said thanks and good night to her rivals in the closing Dubai Islands Maiden for two-year-old fillies. Salem Bin Ghadayer's Honest Mischief filly was making her debut under Bernardo Pinheiro, but barely saw another rival, cruising into the straight with plenty in hand and beating Flama Sunshine by eight and a half lengths. Meydan Racecourse stages its third meeting of the season on December 6 when the feature race is the Listed Garhoud Sprint.