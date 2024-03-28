Costa, Seemar locked in a gripping battle for the UAE Trainer's title

Dubai-based trainer Bhupat Seemar. — KT file

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:03 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:04 PM

While the indomitable Tadhg O’Shea has virtually locked up an unprecedented 12th UAE Jockey’s Championship for the 2023-2024, UAE racing season which culminates on April 5 at Al Ain, the race for honours among trainers is down to the wire in a thrilling title fight.

Jebel Ali Stables handler Michael Costa leads former champion Bhupat Seemar by two winners with only three race meetings remaining this season.

Costa, only in his second year in the UAE, has been a revelation delivering a transformatory season for the yellow stables. The Australian turned around the yard’s fortunes with 36 winners since the season began in November earning total prize money in excess of Dhs 4 million.

Seemar’s horses have pulled in down that amount but the Zabeel Stables handler has sent out 34 winners, two less than Costa.

Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri, who last season crossed a milestone of 500 career winners on his 63rd birthday, has also enjoyed a good season sending out 30 winners and as many runner-ups for earning just over Dh 6 million.

Godolphin handler has earned the most prize money, Dh 11,507,500 from the 24 winners that he has saddled, racing exclusively at Meydan racecourse.

O’Shea was pushed hard all season by the industrious Conor Beasley who finds himself five wins adrift of the Irish star,