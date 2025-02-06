High stakes at the Faldo as the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2 hits pivotal middle round

The Faldo Course, Emirates Golf Club's second championship golf course, which opened in 1996. - Photo Emirates Golf Club

As the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2 reaches its pivotal middle round, all eyes turn to the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course on Friday, February 7.

With the competition tightening and teams vying for crucial points, Tournament Director Brandon de Souza offers key insights into what to expect from Round 2.

“It’s very straightforward—the combinations are going to be key,” said de Souza. “It’s not about everyone thinking they have a chance because the scores will go low. I don’t think so. You’ve got to combine brilliantly. It’s only one score per hole that counts.”

With 18 players from Round 1 having their handicaps cut, de Souza believes this will level the playing field and bring out the best in the competition."

“The beauty of the format, apart from Day 1 where we had some high scoring, is that now it’s going to even out a bit,” he explained. “

Teams will still think they’re in with a chance because, on the final day, they’ll have eight out of ten scores counting. The event has been curated to keep everyone engaged, ensuring every team has something to play for until the final round."

eams gearing up for Round 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, with the iconic Dubai Marina skyline as the perfect backdrop. - Photo Alex Leyno

With defending champions Tristar Gladiators eager to keep their title hopes alive, co-owner Mukesh Kochar dismissed the pressure factor despite finishing second best behind The Noble Legacy Masters in Round 1 last week.

“Most of our players are used to pressure,” Mukesh said. “Any game you play comes with pressure, and it’s something you have to cope with, not oppose. The good thing is we’re playing on a course we know well, and we’re also familiar with the skill levels of our rival players.”

Meanwhile, The A Team is looking to capitalize on home comforts at Emirates Golf Club to put themselves into contention. Co-owner Aman Chopra and mentor Badru Hilal have been busy strategizing to ensure the squad heads into Round 2 with confidence.

“We’ll put strong pairings together to keep players positive and help them to play their best,” said Badru. “The Emirates is our home course, so we’ll embrace that advantage and use it to our benefit. Everyone has the potential to play well here—we just want them to show up and bring the best versions of themselves.”

The Alpha Ninjas, coming off a slow start at Dubai Creek, are determined to make their move in Round 2.

“Look, the camp is feeling optimistic and still backing themselves,” said co-owner Sanjay Advani. “The format for Round 2 suits our style of play and will help our players improve their games.

"Our players are motivated; they know what they have to do. It’s just about putting everything in place and keeping the right perspective.”

As the action tees off at 12:30 PM, Sanjay is confident his team is ready to step up and give it their best shot.

“I think we’re one of the most underrated teams in the competition, but I have no doubt we’ll be in contention for the title this year,” he says.

One team aiming to soar is the Shershah Eagles. Named after the Bollywood blockbuster Shershah and inspired by the bravery of the late Captain Vikram Batra the protagonist in the film, the team made a strong statement in Round 1. Key performances from Najla Bartette & Prateek Pant (76 points) and Avani Shah & Alireza Haji (75 points) placed them in the top three.

With Round 2 tees off on Friday the Eagles will be looking to fly even higher.

The Brain & Performance Centre has also been turning heads in its debut UGC appearance. The duo of Nicsha Rodriguez & Yana Jamieson delivered a solid performance at Dubai Creek, tying for third place. Now, as the action moves to the Faldo Course, they’ll aim to build on that momentum.

With its tight fairways, tricky bunkers, and water hazards testing every shot, the Faldo Course demands precision ensuring this round could be a game-changer.