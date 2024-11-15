Heartache and hope: Birthday Boy Rayhan Thomas narrowly misses out on 2025 DP World Tour Card

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas missed out on his 2025 DP World Tour card by two shots in Spain. Now off to play in the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry, starting on Tuesday. - Supplied photo

It was a bittersweet day for Dubai's Rayhan Thomas as he celebrated his 25th birthday while falling just short of earning his 2025 DP World Tour card at the Final Stage of the Qualifying Schoolat INFINITUM in Spain.

Despite posting an impressive final round of 68, Thomas finished with a six-round total of 16-under-par (412), just two shots off the mark, tying for 30th place.

Throughout the tournament, the young golfer from Dubai shot rounds of 67, 72, 71, 68, 66, and 68. Though he came so close, Rayhan's journey is far from over. Next up, he'll be heading to Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School, presented by Korn Ferry, in Savannah, Georgia, beginning Tuesday, November 19th.

Rayhan started his final round tied 23rd spot and then kicked off with an unfortunate bogey on the first hole. Eight pars followed as he was out one over 36.

The back nine was particularly impressive, with birdies on holes 11, 12, 16, and 18, while the remaining holes were all pars. He finished the round with a 32, carding a final score 68.

In total, Rayhan collected 23 birdies, 78 pars, and seven bogeys over the gruelling 108-hole tournament.

“The final day was interesting – it never felt very good,” he told Khaleej Times. “The front nine was pretty slow and I did not hit many good shots and I didn’t do anything good.

“The back nine was much better, I played solid and tidy. It was a shame I just could not do anything on the front nine and make a few more birdies – but that is the way it goes.

“I missed my card by two shots,” Rayhan added. “My next event is Stage 2 of PGA Tour Qualifying presented by Korn Ferry next week in Savannah, Georgia, starting on Tuesday 19th November. I fly straight to the US and I am excited to be competing again and what is ahead for me.”

Rayhan picked up a cheque for €1,300.

Winning the Tour School from the original 156-player field was former Ryder Cupper, Eduardo Molinari (It), on 29 under. Molinari is 43 years old and has three DP World Tour wins.

There were storylines aplenty on the final day in Spain, with Armenian Jean Bekirian ending the week in the tenth to become the first Armenian to hold a card on the DP World Tour.

The 21 players earning their 2025 DP World Tour cards on 18 under par and better are the following:

Edoardo Molinari (It).

Niklas Lemke (Swe).

Davis Bryant (US).

Albert Boneta (Spain).

Alexander George Frances (Den).

Wilco Nienaber (RSA).

Clément Sordet (Fr).

Ryggs Johnston (US).

Bastien Amat (Fr).

Jean Bekirian (Armenia).

Joshua Berry (Eng).

Justin Harding (RSA).