Hazlewood, Warner fire in Australia World Cup warm-up win

Australia fielded only nine of their squad with head selector George Bailey among the staff who played roles as replacement fielders

By Reuters

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood. — AFP
Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 8:33 PM

Josh Hazlewood returned from a three-month break to take two for five and David Warner hit a half century as Australia thrashed Namibia by seven wickets in a Twenty20 World Cup warm-up in Trinidad.

Paceman Hazlewood said it had been more than seven years since he had last enjoyed such a lengthy break but he looked in good touch with three maidens from his four overs.


"We didn't have a full quota of players but the guys who played, probably a few of us needed to, coming off a big layoff," he said after the match on Tuesday.

"I know a number of the bowlers were coming off a long break which is pretty unusual in our system, but it's good to get out there, obviously playing is always different to training."


With some of the players who took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) not in camp yet, Australia fielded only nine of their squad with head selector George Bailey among the staff who played roles as replacement fielders.

Warner, who will retire from all international cricket after the World Cup, rebounded from an IPL campaign blighted by a hand injury with a quickfire 54 not out as Australia chased down Namibia's 119-9.

"He always stands up when it comes to these tournaments, as we know," Hazlewood added.

"We expect nothing but big things again from the Bull, he looked good on what looked like a tough wicket, he timed it well from the outset.

"I think (his hand) is pretty much healed, he fielded the whole game and batted the whole game so it must be going alright."

Spinner Adam Zampa was the other standout for Australia with 3-25 from his four overs.

The Australians continue their preparations with another warm-up in Port of Spain against co-hosts West Indies on Friday before opening their campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5.

