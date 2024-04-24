'Happy Birthday to the man who made batting look cool': MI greet Tendulkar on his special day

Sachin was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013. - Instagram

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 3:49 PM

The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media on Wednesday to extend birthday wishes to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 51.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in the country, led the greetings when it post a message on X.

The honorary secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah also wished Sachin and lauded him for inspiring millions all over the world with his batting and "immaculate display of character".

"Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 51 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat and immaculate display of character both on and off the field. Warmest wishes to the Master Blaster!," tweeted Shah.

Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion franchise with whom Sachin has been associated both as a player and an Icon, also wished the legendary cricketer on his birthday, calling him the player who made batting look "cool and magical"

"To the man who made batting look cool and magical - happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar! #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @sachin_rt," tweeted MI.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also extended birthday greetings to Sachin "Paaji", calling him one of the reasons why he learned to aim higher in life.

He also attached a video, praising Sachin for the way he backs youngsters and how privileged Yuvraj feels to connect and be friends with someone who is the cricketing "god".

"Sachin brings a lot of humbleness and humility towards himself and the game. Always helpful and always there for youngsters. Things were not going well for me. I always looked up to him and he always backed me and was there for me. Someone who has scored 100 centuries, of that level, it is very hard for you to connect with them, because he is like a god to you. To connect with that person and be friends with him was a dream come true for me," said Yuvraj.

The former Indian left-handed batter Suresh Raina also wished Sachin a very happy birthday, saying that his grace on and off the field continues to set a bar for players.

"Happy Birthday Paji, @sachin_rt! Your legendary career has inspired millions and your grace both on and off the field continues to set the bar. Wishing you health, happiness, and a year as splendid as your cover drives! #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted Raina.

Tendulkar, known as 'Master Blaster' for his ability to blast his way through any bowling attack and his very mastery over every skill, technique and shot in the book, this right-handed batter entertained and mesmerised the entire world with his batting from 1989-2013.

The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well.With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

Sachin was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.

