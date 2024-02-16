Hameem faces serious threat from the 'King' in bid for HH The President Cup glory

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 10:56 PM

Some of the best Purebred Arabian horses in the world are among a maximum field of 14 runners who will line up to contest the 31st edition of the Dh 4.5 million HH The President Cup at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on Saturday.

The 2,200-metre contests, which will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of ADEC, is one of the richest Arabian races in the world.

One of the leading contenders is the Abdallah Al Hammadi-trained Hameem, a battling winner of the HH The President Cup Prep where he beat RB Kingmaker by a neck. Patrick Cosgrave takes the ride.

Raced by Helal Alalawi RB Kingmaker re-opposes on Saturday. Despite carrying a G3 penalty he finished an eye-catching second to Hameem in the prep and looks a huge threat.

He has the services of big-race jockey Cristian Demuro.

UAE-bred Hameem, a son of Valiant Boy (Fr) by RB Burn Baby Burn (US) has won ten of his 20 starts and is an improving seven-year-old.

Dubai-based eight-time UAE champion trainer Doug Watson goes to Abu Dhabi will a serious contender in First Class, winner of the Dh 4 million Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown in 2022.

Musabeh Al Mheiri, another Dubai-based handler also makes the trip to the Southern Emirates armed with Rajeh six and a quarter-length winner of the 2022 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2.

The UAE President Cup was established in 1994 by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, to establish the importance of Purebred Arabian horses and to celebrate why they are held in his esteem, both locally and globally.

The seven-race day-night card, which starts at 4.30 pm, has attracted one of the largest contingents of Purebred Arabian horses.

One of the supporting highlights is the Wathba Stallions Cup For Private Owners Only, one of the most popular Arabian race series which has been staged in every major racing jurisdiction in the world.

The race meeting will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for racing fans and their families and will include live music, a DJ, special marquees, a world of cuisine and more.

Abu Dhabi race card

16:30 - Al Mahatta Fort

Purebred Arabian • MAIDEN • For 4YO+ • 1600m • TURF • Dh 80,000

17:00 - Wathba Stallions Cup For Private Owners Only

Purebred Arabian • HANDICAP (0-70) • For 4YO+ • 1600m • TURF • Dh 70,000

17:30 - Arabian Triple Crown R1

Purebred Arabian • Listed • For 4YO • 1600m • TURF • Dh 230,000

18:00 - Dhayah Fort

Purebred Arabian • HANDICAP (0-80) • For 4YO+ • 2200m • TURF • Dh 80,000

18:30 - Liwa Oasis

Purebred Arabian • Group 2 • For 4YO+ • 1400m • TURF • Dh 300,000

19:00 - HH The President Cup

Thoroughbred • Listed • For NH & SH 4YO+ For SH 3YO • 1400m • TURF • Dh 380,000

19:30 - HH The President Cup

Purebred Arabian • Group 1 • For 5YO+ • 2200m • TURF • Dh 4,500,000