Hall of Fame baseball manager Eddie Diaz to lead UAE national baseball team

Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced that former Mexican League Hall of Fame manager and current Baseball United Vice President of Baseball Operations, Eddie Diaz, has been named the manager of the UAE’s national baseball team.

The new team was announced on Monday, and will compete for the first time at Baseball United’s Arab Classic tournament next month in Dubai.

Diaz has had a storied career over four decades in professional baseball, with experience as a player, scout, manager, and executive. He played in MiLB with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and Cleveland Indians, and also was a Major League Baseball scout for more than a decade.

Diaz later managed in Mexico’s top summer baseball league (LMB) for 12 years and its top winter league (the Mexican Pacific League) for 11 years. Diaz won three consecutive championships as the manager for the Yaquis de Obregón in the Mexican Pacific League, becoming the most successful manager in franchise history. He was inducted into the Yaquis’ Hall of Fame in 2022.

Diaz also won two Caribbean Series championships - a top professional tournament which brings together the champions of the best Latin American professional baseball leagues. Born in the Dominican Republic, Diaz was inducted into the Dominican’s Northern Region Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are honored and excited to appoint a leader with Eddie’s character and pedigree as the first-ever manager of the UAE’s National Baseball Team,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United. “Eddie has a track record of success across the highest levels of professional and international baseball. And, even more importantly, he’s a great person and a strong motivator who cares about people. He will help this team develop quickly. We expect the UAE to make a strong showing at the Arab Classic.” The UAE team will compete as one of nine nations at the Baseball United Arab Classic from November 7-10 this year at Baseball United’s new ballpark at The Sevens sports and entertainment complex. The inaugural tournament is the largest national baseball team tournament in the history of the Middle East and South Asia. Other competing nations include India, Pakistan, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia. The complete schedule will be announced on Wednesday. “I’m very thankful to Kash and John (Miedreich) for giving me this historic opportunity,” said Diaz. “I take the challenge with honour, gratitude, and responsibility. And, most importantly, I take it with a deep passion to continue Baseball United’s mission as we work to grow our sport on the other side of the world. I am so proud to be a part of this team.”