Half-centuries by Kirton and Wijeyeratne fire Canada to three-wicket victory over UAE

The DP World Tour stays in South Africa for the SDC Championship – the penultimate event on their International Swing
Despite strong performances from skipper Muhammad Waseem and allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan the UAE lost by three wickets to Canada in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After being dismissed for 194 runs in 47.5 overs the hosts were unable to restrain the Canadians who reached the target with 14 balls to spare.
The chase was made possible by Sri Lankan-born Srimantha Wijeyeratne ()59, with six 4s) and Barbadian Nicholas Kirton’s unbeaten 68 (with seven 4s).
Zahoor Khan was the pick of the UAE bowlers with three for 37 while Junaid Siddique (2-43) and Aayan (2-34) also bowled well.
Put in to bat by the visitors UAE skipper Waseem, the star of the recent DP ILT20 where he was adjudged the Best UAE Player of the Tournament, played a watchful innings before he fell just one run short of a half-century.
Other notable contributions came from the consistent Aayan ( 38 off 50 balls) and a cameo from Muhammad Zuhaib (31 off 26 balls).
Left-arm pacer Kaleem Sana, who was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, did most of the damage bagging four wickets for 42 runs.
Guyanese-born right-arm medium-pace bowler Dillon Heyliger chipped in with a two for 52 spell.
Brief scores
UAE: 194 all out in 17.5 overs Muhammad Waseem 49, Aayan Afzal Khan 38; Muhammad Zuhaib 31; Kaleem Sana 4-42, Dillon Heyliger2-52)
Canada: 198/7 in 47.4 overs (Samantha Wijeyeratne 59, Nicholas Kirton 68 not out ; Junaid Siddique 2-43, Aayan Afzal Khan 2-34, Zahoor Khan 3-37)
Canada won by three wicketrs
Canada won the toss and put UAE in to bat
American back after a 12-year absence due to injury as Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri and Poland’s Adrian Meronk get set to resume duty for their respective teams
Charlie Appleby's galloper claims the scalp of three-time Dubai Turf hero Lord North to second a maiden Group race victory
Dubai Stud Handler Paolo Capecci shoots to the top of the leaderboard After multiple championship titles in the second stage
All to play for at next month’s UAE Regional Final to at the Montgomerie Golf Club
The Pegasus Cup runner-up edges reigning Dubai World Cup champion Ushba Tesoro in a thrilling finish at Riyadh
Mell Russ best in Division B while Candice Sauvan tops 21 and under Junior Division
The Italian reveals how she was able to overcome adversity and make a stunning comeback at the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Tennis Championships