Half-centuries by Kirton and Wijeyeratne fire Canada to three-wicket victory over UAE

Nicholas Kirtonthe match-winner. - Instagram

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 7:46 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 7:47 PM

Despite strong performances from skipper Muhammad Waseem and allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan the UAE lost by three wickets to Canada in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being dismissed for 194 runs in 47.5 overs the hosts were unable to restrain the Canadians who reached the target with 14 balls to spare.

The chase was made possible by Sri Lankan-born Srimantha Wijeyeratne ()59, with six 4s) and Barbadian Nicholas Kirton’s unbeaten 68 (with seven 4s).

Zahoor Khan was the pick of the UAE bowlers with three for 37 while Junaid Siddique (2-43) and Aayan (2-34) also bowled well.

Put in to bat by the visitors UAE skipper Waseem, the star of the recent DP ILT20 where he was adjudged the Best UAE Player of the Tournament, played a watchful innings before he fell just one run short of a half-century.

Other notable contributions came from the consistent Aayan ( 38 off 50 balls) and a cameo from Muhammad Zuhaib (31 off 26 balls).

Left-arm pacer Kaleem Sana, who was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, did most of the damage bagging four wickets for 42 runs.

Guyanese-born right-arm medium-pace bowler Dillon Heyliger chipped in with a two for 52 spell.

Brief scores

UAE: 194 all out in 17.5 overs Muhammad Waseem 49, Aayan Afzal Khan 38; Muhammad Zuhaib 31; Kaleem Sana 4-42, Dillon Heyliger2-52)

Canada: 198/7 in 47.4 overs (Samantha Wijeyeratne 59, Nicholas Kirton 68 not out ; Junaid Siddique 2-43, Aayan Afzal Khan 2-34, Zahoor Khan 3-37)

Canada won by three wicketrs

Canada won the toss and put UAE in to bat