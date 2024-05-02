Gupta and Wu win Ladies Two-Player Challenge at Emirates Golf Club

The UAE won 96 gold, 103 silver and 97 bronze medals as they secured their position at the top of the standings
Priyanka Gupta and Ya-Lun Wu scored an impressive 46 points to win the Ladies Two-Player Challenge at Emirates Golf Club.
A field of 49 ladies teed up for the event at the Club’s famed Majlis Course.
The format was Greensomes over the front nine holes with 60 per cent of the lowest handicapper in the team and 40 per cent of the higher handicapper.
The back nine was played in a Fourball Betterball format with an 85 per cent handicap allowance for each player’s handicap.
It was a very close finish with the runners-up, Imyoung Ma and Minkeong Kim just one point back, and winning on a countback from third-placed Caroline Grainger and Anne Gely Bouigue.
The winners had four net birdies and one net eagle over the front nine and on the back nine, a highlight was the four-pointer, a gross birdie – net eagle on hole 10 by Gupta.
Results (Stableford)
Priyanka Gupta & Ya-Lun Wu 46.
Imyoung Ma & Minkeong Kim 45 (BB9).
Caronline Grainger & Anne Gely Bouigue 45.
