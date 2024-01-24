‘Great’ team effort helps Campillo’s Al Hamra 3 win Pro-Am at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

The much anticipated main event of the evening saw both UFC fighters engage in intense takedowns and submission attempts
The Al Hamra Team 3 of Paolo Pedroni, Emil Nilsson and Damien Scott joined forces with Spanish professional Jorge Campillo to shoot a 38 under par to win the curtain raiser Pro-Am for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.
They enjoyed a five-shot victory from runners-up representing Geely Team 1 with professional Zander Lombard (RSA).
Third place went to RAKTDA Team 1 on 32 under par led by professional Sebastian Soderberg (Swe).
Damian Scott, part of the winning team told Khaleej Times: “We started on hole 18 which was a tough start but we got it going on the front nine – it was a real team effort.
“We eagled four holes – Jorge’s caddie was a great help for the whole team. The golf course was in excellent condition, the best I have ever seen it,” he added.
“It was quite difficult to walk the course, as we are so used to playing in golf carts in the UAE. We wish Jorge and all the pros all the best over the next few days in the tournament proper.”
A total of 21 teams competed in this 18-hole event with teams consisting of one pro and three amateurs.
Six teams scored 30 under par or better in this ‘Par is your Friend’ format.
Results
Winners: Al Hamra Team 3
J. Campillo (Spain), P. Pedroni, E. Nilsson and D. Scott 38 Under Par.
Runners-up: Geely Team 1
Z. Lombard (RSA), R. Singh, S. Kaur and P. Kundra 33 Under Par.
Third: RAKTDA Team 1
S. Soderberg (Swe), M. Brostroem, V. Tudor Florea and F. Prestijacop 32 Under Par.
